ConvergentIS Unveils 'Rio' - The New Rapid Intake and Orchestration Tool for SAP at Spend Connect Live 2024

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - October 15, 2024 – Today at Spend Connect Live, ConvergentIS, a leading provider of procurement solutions for SAP, is excited to announce the launch of Rio, its groundbreaking Rapid Intake and Orchestration tool designed to streamline procurement processes and enhance operational efficiency for companies using SAP.

Rio is poised to redefine procurement with its intuitive interface, intelligent automation, and seamless integration with SAP. Built for companies looking to elevate their intake-to-pay processes, Rio brings simplicity and control to complex workflows, allowing organizations to save time, reduce manual effort, and mitigate risks in their procurement operations.

"Rio is a game-changer for businesses running SAP," said Shaun Syvertsen, CEO of ConvergentIS. "It was designed with flexibility in mind, enabling procurement leaders to rapidly intake requests, orchestrate approvals, and ensure swift, compliant execution—all in a few clicks. We are thrilled to debut Rio at Spend Connect and showcase how it can help organizations elevate their procurement functions."

Key Features of Rio:

Rapid Request Intake: An intuitive interface designed for speed and simplicity, enabling teams to quickly submit and track procurement requests.

Advanced Workflow Orchestration: Automated approval routing based on predefined rules, ensuring the right people are involved at the right time.

Seamless SAP Integration: Built to work directly with SAP systems, Rio leverages existing ERP data for faster, more reliable orchestration.

Compliance and Risk Management: Enhanced visibility and control features to ensure every procurement action follows compliance standards, reducing risks.

This launch aligns with ConvergentIS' mission to help businesses running SAP drive efficiency and performance in procurement, leveraging the best-in-class tools for automation and orchestration.

Join us for a live demo of Rio at Spend Connect Live in Las Vegas on October 15, 2024, to see how the tool can empower your procurement teams and transform your processes.

SOURCE ConvergentIS

For more information, visit www.convergentIS.com/Rio or contact: Sarah Kordyban, ConvergentIS, Email: [email protected]