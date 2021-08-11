Converge Technology Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Company announces another record quarter as it positions itself for expansion into new markets.

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to provide its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. All figures are in CAD dollars unless otherwise stated.

Q221 Highlights

Second quarter revenue increased 52% over last year to $345.3 million

Gross profit increased 43% over last year to $78.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 86% to $21.7 million from $11.7 million last year

from last year Not included in our Q2 numbers are $54.6 million of revenue and $3.9 million of Adjusted EBITDA which are part of the Vicom Infinity and Infinity System acquisitions announced on June 30th but not yet closed

of revenue and of Adjusted EBITDA which are part of the Vicom Infinity and Infinity System acquisitions announced on but not yet closed Net income was $1.0 million compared to a loss of $4.4 million last year

compared to a loss of last year Closed $172.5 million equity financing at $7.50 per common share in June 2021

equity financing at per common share in Added Doris Albiez to the European Advisory Board and appointed Darlene Kelly and Thomas Volk to the Converge Board at the Converge Annual General Meeting

to the European Advisory Board and appointed and to the Converge Board at the Converge Annual General Meeting Completed the acquisitions of Dasher Technologies, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based IT solution provider; Exactly IT, a next generation managed IT service provider; and signed definitive agreements to acquire both Vicom Infinity, Inc. and Infinity Systems Software

Achieved Five Key 2021 IBM Awards including: the Beacon Award; Top North America Sell Business Partner of the Year; Top North America IBM and Red Hat Synergy Partner of the Year; IBM Data and AI Business Unit Excellence Award for Cloud Pak for Data; and, IBM Business Unit Excellence Award for Protect: Digital Trust

Added 121 Net New Logos throughout the Quarter

Achieved Titanium Partner Status with Intel Corporation; Diamond Status with Palo Alto Networks; Elite Partner Status with Pure Storage; and ranked within top fifty on CRN's 2021 Solution Provider 500 List

Subsequent to Quarter

Completed acquisition of REDNET AG, an IT service provider headquartered in Mainz, Germany marking our first European Acquisition

marking our first European Acquisition Ranked fourteenth on CRN's 2021 Fast Growth 150 List; Announced as Ingram Micro's Blue Series Partner of the Year and CORE Partner of the Year for North America ; and recipient of the 2021 North American Microsoft Surface Reseller of the Year

"Converge is extremely proud to announce another record quarter of performance", said Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "The team continues to execute in all aspects of our business as we focus on providing best in class solutions to our increasing roster of valued customers. In addition to our exceptional North American growth, we are extremely excited to have closed our platform acquisition in Europe and we look forward to replicating our North American success overseas. To further expand our investor base around our European expansion, the Company will be exploring a secondary listing in the London Stock Exchange. Our scale and reach as well as the depth of expertise within our key practice areas make Converge one of the premier IT solutions providers in the market and we look forward to continuing to deliver for our valued customers, shareholders, employees and stakeholders. Additionally, Converge has created a new cybersecurity-focused SaaS entity, Portage CyberTech Inc, which combines its Becker Carrol and Vivvo business units. Portage will focus on growing its unique offerings and expanding its footprint in the months ahead and may raise capital directly to finance organic and M&A growth for its SaaS solutions. These are exciting times for Converge and we remain steadfast in our objective to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers and shareholders."

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, August 12th, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time

A live audio webcast and archive of the conference call will be available by visiting the Company's website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in thousands of dollars)



June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets



Current assets





Cash $ 124,923 $ 64,767

Trade and other receivables 351,663 364,308

Inventories 62,096 37,868

Prepaid expenses and other assets 9,757 10,376



548,439 477,319 Long-term assets





Property, equipment, and right-of-use assets, net 27,108 23,558

Intangible assets, net 147,903 108,926

Goodwill 186,995 110,068

Other non-current assets 1,969 749



$ 912,414 $ 720,620







Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities





Trade and other payables $ 377,127 $ 398,003

Borrowings 50,513 133,281

Other financial liabilities 26,437 22,125

Deferred revenue and other liabilities 34,656 17,376

Income taxes payable 2,453 764



491,186 571,549 Long-term liabilities





Other financial liabilities 41,535 28,858

Borrowings 723 5,882

Deferred tax liability 24,618 12,584



$ 558,062 $ 618,873







Shareholders' equity





Common shares 383,696 135,354

Exchange rights 3,808 4,853

Foreign exchange translation reserve 1,435 817

Deficit (34,587) (39,277)



354,352 101,747



$ 912,414 $ 720,620

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(expressed in thousands of dollars)





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Revenues















Product $ 281,287 $ 175,307 $ 533,794 $ 365,691 Service

64,020

52,535

121,715

103,676 Total revenue

345,307

227,842

655,509

469,367 Cost of sales

267,063

172,993

509,469

359,683 Gross profit

78,244

54,849

146,040

109,684

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

57,630

44,174

107,273

89,576 Income before the following

20,614

10,675

38,767

20,108 Depreciation and amortization

7,898

5,623

14,386

11,024 Finance expense, net

1,727

5,316

4,147

10,815 Special charges

5,354

4,307

8,405

6,049 Other expense (income)

1,913

999

3,006

(620) Income (loss) before income taxes

3,722

(5,570)

8,823

(7,160)

















Income tax expense (recovery)

2,697

(1,169)

4,133

(1,342)

















Net income (loss) $ 1,025 $ (4,401) $ 4,690 $ (5,818) Other comprehensive income (loss)















Exchange loss on translation of foreign operations

(820)

(951)

(618)

748 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,845 $ (3,450) $ 5,308 $ (6,566)

















Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,720 $ 11,654 $ 40,488 $ 22,500

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS Financial Measurement)

Adjusted EBITDA represents net loss or income adjusted to exclude amortization, depreciation, interest expense and finance costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, income tax expense, and special charges. Special charges consist primarily of restructuring related expenses for employee terminations, lease terminations, and restructuring of acquired companies, as well as certain legal fees or provisions related to acquired companies. From time to time, it may also include adjustments in the fair value of contingent consideration, and other such non-recurring costs related to restructuring, financing, and acquisitions. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of its operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the ability to meet capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized, defined or standardized measure under IFRS. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA will likely differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:



For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 3,722 $ (5,570) $ 8,823 $ (7,160) Finance expense 1,727 5,316 4,148 10,815 Depreciation and amortization 7,898 5,623 14,386 11,024 Depreciation included in cost of sales 1,065 1,346 1,760 2,780 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,954 632 2,966 (1,008) Special charges 5,354 4,307 8,405 6,049 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,720 $ 11,654 $ 40,488 $ 22,500

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Converge and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts". "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Converge assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For a detailed description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's filings statement available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com including its most recent Annual Information Form, its Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual and Quarterly Financial Statements.

