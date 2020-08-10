Converge Technology Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Aug 10, 2020, 16:15 ET
VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "Company") (TSXV: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF), a software enabled Hybrid IT Solutions Provider, is pleased to provide its financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020.
Recent Highlights
- Second quarter revenue increased 44% over last year to $227.8 million
- Gross profit increased 52% over last year to $54.8 million and margins increased to 24.1% from 22.9 % last year
- Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 112% to $11.7 million from $5.5 million last year
- Closed a $20.1 million over-subscribed bought deal financing
- Launched Converge TrustBuilder Platform; a blockchain-based solution used by customers to create secure trust ecosystems
- Ranked first on the 2020 CRN Fast Growth 150 List
- Ranked in the top 50 of CRN's 2020 Solution Provider 500 List
- Received Ingram Micro Cloud 2020 Reseller of the Year Award for North America
- Secured 2020 IBM Business Unit Excellence Award for Data & AI: DataOps
- Named Red Hat Rising Star Partner of the Year by Red Hat Inc.
- Announced Trek10 partnership, expanding AWS services and expertise
"Great management teams showcase themselves during times of crisis, and I am so proud of how the Converge team has overcome extremely challenging circumstances to deliver yet another strong quarter for the Company," said Shaun Maine, Chief Executive Officer of Converge Technology Solutions. "Not only did the team deliver a 44% increase in revenue, 52% gross profit growth and a 112% increase in adjusted EBITDA, but also reduced front office costs by an annualized $11 million and integrated 4 back offices during an entire quarter of working remotely. It is readily apparent what an outstanding team we have and I feel incredibly privileged to be their leader."
Mr. Maine continued, "In addition, in this quarter we were recognized as the fastest growing IT Service Provider in North America by CRN and ranked in the top 50 in size for North American Solution Providers. It is great to see our efforts have been recognized and rewarded, including by the capital markets as evidenced by our recent $20 million over-subscribed bought deal financing."
|
_________________________
|
1
|
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. This measure is defined in the "Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS Financial Measurement)" section of this news release.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)
|
June 30, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash
|
$
|
36,372
|
$
|
20,590
|
Restricted cash
|
8,098
|
7,848
|
Trade and other receivables
|
206,153
|
220,138
|
Inventories
|
28,049
|
23,376
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
10,993
|
15,232
|
289,665
|
287,184
|
Long-term assets
|
Property, equipment, and right-of-use assets, net
|
25,188
|
27,428
|
Intangible assets, net
|
94,786
|
92,047
|
Goodwill
|
91,500
|
80,271
|
Other non-current assets
|
1,807
|
1,954
|
$
|
502,946
|
$
|
488,884
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities
|
Trade and other payables
|
$
|
265,133
|
$
|
248,218
|
Borrowings
|
137,298
|
142,123
|
Other financial liabilities
|
31,326
|
35,734
|
Convertible debenture
|
5,299
|
5,114
|
Debentures
|
3,790
|
3,629
|
Deferred revenue and other liabilities
|
14,233
|
9,737
|
Income taxes payable
|
553
|
660
|
457,632
|
445,215
|
Long-term liabilities
|
Other financial liabilities
|
29,973
|
33,111
|
Borrowings
|
13,937
|
14,573
|
Deferred tax liability
|
4,883
|
5,862
|
$
|
506,425
|
$
|
498,761
|
Shareholders' deficiency
|
Common shares
|
31,994
|
20,612
|
Warrants
|
6
|
243
|
Contributed surplus
|
307
|
307
|
Exchange rights
|
5,813
|
6,773
|
Foreign exchange translation reserve
|
(679)
|
69
|
Deficit
|
(40,920)
|
(37,881)
|
(3,479)
|
(9,877)
|
$
|
502,946
|
$
|
488,884
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)
|
For the three months ended June 30,
|
For the six months ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Revenues
|
Product
|
$
|
175,307
|
$
|
125,724
|
$
|
365,691
|
$
|
260,518
|
Service
|
52,535
|
32,261
|
103,676
|
68,068
|
Total revenue
|
227,842
|
157,985
|
469,367
|
328,586
|
Cost of sales
|
172,993
|
121,847
|
359,683
|
255,241
|
Gross profit
|
54,849
|
36,138
|
109,684
|
73,345
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
44,174
|
31,618
|
89,576
|
61,264
|
Income before the following
|
10,675
|
4,520
|
20,108
|
12,081
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
5,623
|
2,575
|
11,024
|
5,183
|
Finance expense, net
|
5,316
|
3,221
|
10,815
|
6,602
|
Special charges
|
4,307
|
438
|
6,049
|
3,616
|
Other expense
|
999
|
244
|
(620)
|
478
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(5,570)
|
(1,958)
|
(7,160)
|
(3,798)
|
Income tax expense (recovery)
|
(1,169)
|
400
|
(1,342)
|
1,455
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(4,401)
|
$
|
(2,358)
|
$
|
(5,818)
|
$
|
(5,253)
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
Exchange loss (gain) on translation of foreign operations
|
(951)
|
(233)
|
748
|
(200)
|
Comprehensive loss
|
$
|
(3,450)
|
$
|
(2,125)
|
$
|
(6,566)
|
$
|
(5,053)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
11,654
|
$
|
5,510
|
$
|
22,500
|
$
|
13,963
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS Financial Measurement)
Adjusted EBITDA represents net loss or income adjusted to exclude amortization, depreciation, interest expense and finance costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, income tax expense, and special charges. Special charges consist primarily of restructuring related expenses for employee terminations, lease terminations, and restructuring of acquired companies, as well as certain legal fees or provisions related to acquired companies. From time to time, it may also include adjustments in the fair value of contingent consideration, and other such non-recurring costs related to restructuring, financing, and acquisitions. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of its operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the ability to meet capital expenditure and working capital requirements.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized, defined or standardized measure under IFRS. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA will likely differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:
|
For the three months
ended June 30,
|
For the six months
ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net loss before taxes
|
$
|
(5,570)
|
$
|
(1,958)
|
$
|
(7,160)
|
$
|
(3,798)
|
Finance expense
|
5,316
|
3,221
|
10,815
|
6,602
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
5,623
|
2,575
|
11,024
|
5,183
|
Depreciation included in cost of sales
|
1,346
|
1,234
|
2,780
|
2,140
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|
632
|
-
|
(1,008)
|
220
|
Special charges
|
4,307
|
438
|
6,049
|
3,616
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
11,654
|
$
|
5,510
|
$
|
22,500
|
$
|
13,963
About Converge
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a North American Hybrid IT Solution Provider focused on delivering industry leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with talent expertise and digital infrastructure offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.
