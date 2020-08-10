Converge Technology Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "Company") (TSXV: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF), a software enabled Hybrid IT Solutions Provider, is pleased to provide its financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020.

Recent Highlights

Second quarter revenue increased 44% over last year to $227.8 million

Gross profit increased 52% over last year to $54.8 million and margins increased to 24.1% from 22.9 % last year

and margins increased to 24.1% from 22.9 % last year Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 112% to $11.7 million from $5.5 million last year

increased 112% to from last year Closed a $20.1 million over-subscribed bought deal financing

over-subscribed bought deal financing Launched Converge TrustBuilder Platform; a blockchain-based solution used by customers to create secure trust ecosystems

Ranked first on the 2020 CRN Fast Growth 150 List

Ranked in the top 50 of CRN's 2020 Solution Provider 500 List

Received Ingram Micro Cloud 2020 Reseller of the Year Award for North America

Secured 2020 IBM Business Unit Excellence Award for Data & AI: DataOps

Named Red Hat Rising Star Partner of the Year by Red Hat Inc.

Announced Trek10 partnership, expanding AWS services and expertise

"Great management teams showcase themselves during times of crisis, and I am so proud of how the Converge team has overcome extremely challenging circumstances to deliver yet another strong quarter for the Company," said Shaun Maine, Chief Executive Officer of Converge Technology Solutions. "Not only did the team deliver a 44% increase in revenue, 52% gross profit growth and a 112% increase in adjusted EBITDA, but also reduced front office costs by an annualized $11 million and integrated 4 back offices during an entire quarter of working remotely. It is readily apparent what an outstanding team we have and I feel incredibly privileged to be their leader."

Mr. Maine continued, "In addition, in this quarter we were recognized as the fastest growing IT Service Provider in North America by CRN and ranked in the top 50 in size for North American Solution Providers. It is great to see our efforts have been recognized and rewarded, including by the capital markets as evidenced by our recent $20 million over-subscribed bought deal financing."

_________________________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. This measure is defined in the "Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS Financial Measurement)" section of this news release.

Second Quarter Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call featuring management's quarterly remarks and follow-up question and answer period.

A recording of the call will be available and posted on the Company's website. Dial-in details can be found below.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Monday, August 10th, 2020

Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

Local – Toronto (+1) 416 764 8609

Toll Free – North America (+1) 888 390 0605

Germany – 08007240293

United Kingdom - 08006522435

Conference ID: 79711522

Recording Playback Numbers:

Toronto (+1) 416 764 8677

Toll Free – North America (+1) 888 390 0541

Passcode: 711522#

Expiry Date: August 17th, 2020

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)



June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets



Current assets





Cash $ 36,372 $ 20,590

Restricted cash 8,098 7,848

Trade and other receivables 206,153 220,138

Inventories 28,049 23,376

Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,993 15,232



289,665 287,184 Long-term assets





Property, equipment, and right-of-use assets, net 25,188 27,428

Intangible assets, net 94,786 92,047

Goodwill 91,500 80,271

Other non-current assets 1,807 1,954



$ 502,946 $ 488,884







Liabilities



Current liabilities





Trade and other payables $ 265,133 $ 248,218

Borrowings 137,298 142,123

Other financial liabilities 31,326 35,734

Convertible debenture 5,299 5,114

Debentures 3,790 3,629

Deferred revenue and other liabilities 14,233 9,737

Income taxes payable 553 660



457,632 445,215 Long-term liabilities





Other financial liabilities 29,973 33,111

Borrowings 13,937 14,573

Deferred tax liability 4,883 5,862



$ 506,425 $ 498,761







Shareholders' deficiency





Common shares 31,994 20,612

Warrants 6 243

Contributed surplus 307 307

Exchange rights 5,813 6,773

Foreign exchange translation reserve (679) 69

Deficit (40,920) (37,881)



(3,479) (9,877)



$ 502,946 $ 488,884

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)





For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Revenues















Product $ 175,307 $ 125,724 $ 365,691 $ 260,518 Service

52,535

32,261

103,676

68,068 Total revenue

227,842

157,985

469,367

328,586 Cost of sales

172,993

121,847

359,683

255,241 Gross profit

54,849

36,138

109,684

73,345

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

44,174

31,618

89,576

61,264 Income before the following

10,675

4,520

20,108

12,081

















Depreciation and amortization

5,623

2,575

11,024

5,183 Finance expense, net

5,316

3,221

10,815

6,602 Special charges

4,307

438

6,049

3,616 Other expense

999

244

(620)

478 Loss before income taxes

(5,570)

(1,958)

(7,160)

(3,798)

















Income tax expense (recovery)

(1,169)

400

(1,342)

1,455

















Net loss $ (4,401) $ (2,358) $ (5,818) $ (5,253)

















Other comprehensive loss















Exchange loss (gain) on translation of foreign operations

(951)

(233)

748

(200) Comprehensive loss $ (3,450) $ (2,125) $ (6,566) $ (5,053)

















Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,654 $ 5,510 $ 22,500 $ 13,963

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS Financial Measurement)

Adjusted EBITDA represents net loss or income adjusted to exclude amortization, depreciation, interest expense and finance costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, income tax expense, and special charges. Special charges consist primarily of restructuring related expenses for employee terminations, lease terminations, and restructuring of acquired companies, as well as certain legal fees or provisions related to acquired companies. From time to time, it may also include adjustments in the fair value of contingent consideration, and other such non-recurring costs related to restructuring, financing, and acquisitions. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of its operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the ability to meet capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized, defined or standardized measure under IFRS. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA will likely differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:



For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss before taxes $ (5,570) $ (1,958) $ (7,160) $ (3,798) Finance expense 5,316 3,221 10,815 6,602 Depreciation and amortization 5,623 2,575 11,024 5,183 Depreciation included in cost of sales 1,346 1,234 2,780 2,140 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 632 - (1,008) 220 Special charges 4,307 438 6,049 3,616 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,654 $ 5,510 $ 22,500 $ 13,963

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a North American Hybrid IT Solution Provider focused on delivering industry leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with talent expertise and digital infrastructure offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Converge and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts". "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Converge assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For a detailed description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's filings statement available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com including its most recent Annual Information Form, its Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual and Quarterly Financial Statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

For further information: Converge Technology Solutions Corp., Email: [email protected], Phone: 416-360-1495

Related Links

https://convergetp.com/

