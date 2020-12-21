Converge Technology Solutions Corp. to Acquire CarpeDatum Consulting, Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSXV: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a national platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT solution providers in the U.S. and Canada, is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire CarpeDatum Consulting, Inc., a national IBM Analytics consulting organization and Alteryx Preferred Partner, headquartered in Denver, CO with offices in Los Angeles and Dallas. The acquisition is anticipated to close January 4th, 2021.

CarpeDatum builds best in class solutions around analytics for customers across every industry. It has over 20 years of successful deployment experience around planning and forecasting, enterprise reporting, and predictive analytics. The addition of CarpeDatum to the Converge analytics practice will give the Company an array of new capabilities regarding AI, analytics, and performance management to allow it to continue to scale and expand its current offerings throughout North America.

"We made our name by building solutions for customers that allow them to dig into their data and use it to its fullest extent," said John Martin, Managing Partner at CarpeDatum. "By joining Converge, we can bring that skillset and the tools we built from the ground up to more organizations so that they can realize the benefits these technologies bring with them."

"Analytics and AI are no longer the future of IT; they have become the present," remarked Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "CarpeDatum has innovative tools and techniques that make these technologies accessible and easy to adopt and leverage to create business outcomes. The combination of our existing AI and machine learning capabilities combined with CarpeDatum's new skills around financial planning and forecasting will be a great addition to our AI and Analytics practice to allow us to scale and grow our Central and Western Regions. We look forward to bringing their expertise and offerings to our customers across North America."

CarpeDatum had trailing twelve month revenue of approximately CAD$6.7 million for the period ending November 30, 2020 with adjusted EBITDA of approximately CAD$1.8 million. The purchase price will consist of US$5.0 million (approx. CAD$6.4 million), as follows: (i) US$1.25 million in cash at closing; (ii) up to an aggregate of US$2.5 million in earn-out payments for the three years following closing of the acquisition based on the achievement of certain milestones; and (iii) the issuance of a right to the sellers to exchange their retained membership interests in CarpeDatum (the "Retained Interests"), which consist solely of Class B membership units and have no right to any economic or voting participation in CarpeDatum, for an aggregate value of US$1.25 million of Converge shares (the "Exchange Right"), subject to certain conditions.

CarpeDatum will mark the fifteenth acquisition completed by Converge since October 2017. Converge's family of companies also includes Corus Group, LLC; Northern Micro, Inc.; 10084182 Canada Inc. operating as Becker-Carroll; Key Information Systems, Inc.; BlueChip Tek, Inc.; Lighthouse Computer Systems, Inc.; Software Information Systems LLC.; Nordisk Systems, Inc.; Essex Technology Group, Inc.; Datatrend Technologies, Inc.; VSS, LLC; Solutions P.C.D., Inc, Unique Digital, Inc.; and Workgroup Connections, Inc.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a North American software-enabled, Hybrid IT solution provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with talent expertise and digital infrastructure offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

About CarpeDatum

CarpeDatum is a national IBM Analytics consulting organization and Alteryx Preferred Partner headquartered in Denver, CO and the creator of the TM1Compare and TM1Connect products. Founded 1997 by IT veterans, it has grown into what it is today because of its deep domain expertise in data and analytics and its staff of passionate individuals who seek to further what organizations can do with their data.

Notice to Reader: Use of Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Converge and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects," or "does not expect," "is expected," "anticipates," or "does not anticipate," "plans," "budget," "scheduled," "forecasts," "estimates," "believes," or intends," or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Converge assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

