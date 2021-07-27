Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Recognized as the Winner of 2021 North America Microsoft Surface Reseller of the Year

Converge's win was announced as part of the FY21 Microsoft Surface PC Partner Awards.

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, today announced it has been named the Microsoft Surface Reseller of the Year 2021 for North America. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating outstanding leadership and value for Converge and Microsoft's mutual clients.

"Converge is proud to have been named the Microsoft Surface Reseller of the Year 2021 for North America," stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "This award demonstrates the exceptional commitment and dedication of Converge's Microsoft practice to providing innovative and unique Surface PC solutions to our shared clients. It is an honor to have been named the winner of this award out of the hundreds entered and we look forward to continuing to align efforts with Microsoft."

The Microsoft Surface PC Partner Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have moved Microsoft, their companies, and our clients forward during a time of unprecedented uncertainty across the globe, ensuring Converge and Microsoft clients benefitted from the experiences Microsoft Surface solutions provide at a time they needed them the most. These awards were classified into several categories, with honorees chosen from hundreds of submitted nominations. As the North America Surface Reseller of the Year, Converge was recognized for providing outstanding leadership in delivering Microsoft Surface PC device solutions.

"Just as Surface delivers the best of Microsoft, our partner award winners represent the best of Surface – through their market outreach, sales success, and support of our joint customers to realize their full potential with Surface. We are honored to recognize Converge for their accomplishments in FY21 with this award," says Naseem Tuffaha, General Manager of Worldwide Sales and Go-to-Market for Microsoft.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

