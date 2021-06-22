Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Announces Acquisition of ExactlyIT, Inc.

Converge's 20th acquisition expands its Cloud and Managed Services expertise and operations.

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of international managed IT services provider, ExactlyIT.

Headquartered in North Carolina, with operational offices in Mexico, ExactlyIT is a next generation managed IT services provider. ExactlyIT's comprehensive solutions include Azure Cloud Services, Google Cloud Services, Remote Managed Infrastructure Services, Microsoft Solutions, Cybersecurity Services, SAP Managed Services, ITSM, and End-User Client Services. ExactlyIT also places focus on its commitment to the client experience through its attention to mission critical focus, transformational IT, maximizing IT value, proven innovation, real-time visibility, and white glove service.

Founded in 2019, ExactlyIT successfully manages thousands of business-critical systems to deliver innovative, next-generation managed IT services. ExactlyIT proudly serves clients of various sizes and across multiple industries, including Fortune 500 companies and multi-billion-dollar international enterprises in North America and Europe. ExactlyIT's competency center in Mexico is a key competitive advantage in both cost-to-delivery and access to high quality cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services engineers and experts.

"When we launched our company, we used the first 12 months as an incubation period to be very disruptive in order to develop a new portfolio of managed IT services based on the needs of today's progressive CIO. Scalability, governance, transparency, and security were our main ingredients, and I think we have succeeded, given our growth in such a short period of time. Now, we are excited to be part of the Converge family and look forward to helping expand and grow the Company's next-generation managed IT services." said Michael Heuberger, CEO of ExactlyIT.

"We are delighted to welcome Co-Founders Michael Heuberger, Kevin Diaz, Mohammad Ahmmad, and the entire ExactlyIT organization into the Converge family," stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "Converge's partnership with ExactlyIT was introduced earlier this year at our National Sales Meeting, solidifying a Managed Services alliance that began in September 2020. The addition of ExactlyIT will play an important role in our global expansion of Managed and Cloud Services and our already existing relationship will accelerate the roll-out of services to our clients. We welcome ExactlyIT's extensive Managed and Cloud Services experience, along with the additions they will bring to our Analytics and Cybersecurity teams."

Consideration for the purchase consisted of US$26.4 million in cash paid at closing, which represents a purchase multiple of approximately 3 times Exactly IT's Annualized Recurring Revenue based on May, 2021 contracted revenue, plus potential earn out payments based on financial and growth targets over the next 6 years. The purchase price paid on closing was financed by Converge's recently completed bought deal public offering of common shares.

ExactlyIT marks the twentieth acquisitions completed by Converge since October 2017. Converge's family of companies also includes Corus Group, LLC; Northern Micro, Inc.; 10084182 Canada Inc. operating as Becker-Carroll; Key Information Systems, Inc.; BlueChip Tek, Inc.; Lighthouse Computer Systems, Inc.; Software Information Systems LLC.; Nordisk Systems, Inc.; Essex Technology Group, Inc.; Datatrend Technologies, Inc.; VSS, LLC; Solutions PCD, Inc.; Unique Digital, Inc.; Workgroup Connections, Inc.; Vivvo Application Studios LTD.; Vicom Computer Services, Inc.; CarpeDatum LLC; Accudata Systems, Inc.; and Dasher Technologies, Inc.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

About ExactlyIT

ExactlyIT, Inc. is a next generation managed services provider that delivers high value services for the progressive CIO. ExactlyIT focuses on delivering IT transformative solutions via their extensive product portfolio. The ExactlyIT product portfolio was purposefully designed from the ground up using complementary managed and consulting IT service building blocks with the latest IT best practices and solutions to cover all of a customer's IT operational needs. ExactlyIT customers receive the appropriate level of managed IT services needed today, while incrementally transforming and supporting IT operations for the challenges of tomorrow. For more information, visit exactlyit.com

