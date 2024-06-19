Converge Technology Solutions Announces the Election of Gayle Morris and Mary Hassett to Board of Directors

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF), is pleased to announce the election of Gayle Morris and Mary Hassett to the Company's Board of Directors.

Gayle Morris is a corporate technology executive with 30+ years' experience in high-tech computing, software, and networking across top global companies including Microsoft, Cisco, BEA Systems, and Dell. Throughout her distinguished career Gayle has been pivotal in leading significant market transitions, specializing in both direct and indirect sales models, and in all aspects of product and service go-to-market. In her last role at Microsoft, as Corporate Vice President Worldwide Corporate Accounts and Partner Sales, she played a crucial role in delivering growth in cloud while modernizing sales approaches.

"I'm thrilled to join the Converge Board of Directors as the Company helps its customers navigate this new era of AI transformation," stated Gayle Morris. "Converge is uniquely positioned to help its customers drive tangible business outcomes through its extensive portfolio of service offerings. I believe my experience in scaling businesses through market transitions at some of the world's leading technology companies will enhance my contributions at Converge as they grow the business with a services-led approach."

"I'm happy to announce the addition of Gayle to the Converge Board," stated Thomas Volk, Executive Chair of Converge's Board of Directors. "Gayle's experience in leading strategy and global business development at top technology companies including Microsoft, Cisco, BEA Systems, and Dell will be a major asset to Converge and will serve as a catalyst to the Board."

Mary Hassett is a corporate executive with 25+ years' experience in Human Resource leadership roles. Currently, Mary holds the role of Senior Vice President and Chief of Human Resources at Lam Research, where she is responsible for aligning Lam's valued people resources to the company's strategic priorities while supporting employee engagement, leadership development, and instilling a strong company culture. Notably, Mary previously served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Hewlett Packard Enterprise ("HPE") for the company's Hybrid IT organization.

"I couldn't be happier to join Converge's Board of Directors," stated Mary Hassett. "Converge's people-first approach and high focus on their relationships with customers, partners, and their own employees have greatly contributed to the Company's success. I look forward to furthering Converge's growth as part of the Board and believe my experience at leading research and technology organizations will contribute to a more robust strategy for the company moving forward."

"I am extremely pleased to have Mary join the Converge Board," stated Thomas Volk, Executive Chair of Converge's Board of Directors. "Mary's experience at Lam Research and HPE, where she was instrumental in leading human resource initiatives with a strong focus on company culture, will complement the Board and be of great value to the Company."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

