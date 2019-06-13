Converge Technology Solutions Announces Appointment of Mr. Ralph Garcea to Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSXV:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ralph Garcea as an independent director of the Company, effective immediately. The addition of Mr. Garcea will bring the Converge Board of Directors to a total of five individuals, four of whom are considered independent.

Mr. Garcea was a top-ranked research analyst, well regarded for his knowledge of Canadian technology, gaming and industrial companies, having received top three rankings in the past from Brendan Woods, Greenwich, Starmine, and Thomson Reuters surveys. Mr. Garcea has more than 22 years of experience in senior positions at both major and boutique investment dealers in Canada. He is the current managing partner and co-founder of Focus Merchant Group, a boutique advisory firm offering a full range of financial advisory services including strategy, mergers and acquisitions, private placements, RTO/IPO advice, valuations, fairness opinions and board of director selections.

"We are pleased to welcome Ralph Garcea to our Board of Directors, given his extensive capital markets experience in the technology sector," stated Gordon McMillan, Chairman of the Board of Converge. "Ralph's unique insight and experience will be instrumental as we continue to implement Converge's strategic business plan."

Mr. Garcea holds a Bachelors Degree (Honours) in Engineering Science (Aerospace) from the University of Toronto, and an M.B.A. (Honours) from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions is building a platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT solution providers that deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to clients. These capabilities are enhanced by advanced expertise in cloud solutions, artificial intelligence, blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling Converge to address the business and IT challenges that public and private-sector organizations face today. To learn more about Converge, visit www.convergetp.com.

