Converge Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

First Billion-Dollar Gross Sales Quarter Driven by Strong Demand

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to provide its financial results for the three and nine months period ended September 30, 2023. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Gross sales 1 of $1.037 billion , an increase of 42% from the comparative period in the prior year;

of , an increase of 42% from the comparative period in the prior year; For the first nine months of 2023, achieved gross sales organic growth of 10.8%;

Revenue of $710.1 million , an increase of 38% from the comparative period in the prior year;

, an increase of 38% from the comparative period in the prior year; Gross profit increased 25% to $174.1 million from $139.7 million in Q3 2022;

from in Q3 2022; Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 33% to $41.3 million from $31.0 million in Q3 2022;

increased 33% to from in Q3 2022; Net income of ($3.3) million compared to $18.2 million in Q3 2022

compared to in Q3 2022 Cash flows from operating activities were $95.9 million , an increase of $80.9 million , compared to $15.0 million in Q3 2022;

, an increase of , compared to in Q3 2022; Decreased net leverage to 1.8x compared to 2.24x in Q2 2023;

Reduced net debt (cash less borrowings) by $44.3 million to $307.5 million , compared to $351.9 million in Q2 2023; and

to , compared to in Q2 2023; and Product bookings backlog2 at the end of Q3 2023 was $479 million , an increase of $32 million from Q2 2023.

"The structural demand tailwinds of planning, implementing and monitoring complex technology projects whether AI, cloud or cyber related are driving a higher quality revenue mix," said Shaun Maine, Group CEO. "Converge continues to witness significant demand for higher end products, services and solutions which is crucial to positioning the Company as a trusted advisor to our clients."

Financial Summary

In $000s except per share amounts 3-month Q3 2023 3-month Q3 2022

9-month Q3 2023 9-month Q3 2022 Gross Sales 1,036,760 730,571

2,959,237 2,134,178 Revenue 710,106 514,485

2,054,117 1,523,721 Gross profit (GP) 174,090 139,654

521,351 381,851 Gross profit (GP) % 24.5 % 27.1 %

25.4 % 25.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 41,258 30,967

123,789 99,804 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of GP1 23.7 % 22.2 %

23.7 % 26.1 % Net (loss) income (3,316) 18,228

(11,174) 27,449 Adjusted net income1 20,622 21,266

70,187 73,676 Adjusted EPS1 0.10 0.10

0.34 0.34

_______________________________ 1 This is a Non-IFRS measure (including non-IFRS ratio) and not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this press release for definitions, uses and a reconciliation of historical non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures. 2 Bookings backlog is calculated as purchase orders received from customers not yet delivered at the end of the fiscal period for Canada and United States.

Subsequent to Quarter-End

Board of Directors authorized a third quarter dividend of $0.01 per common share to be paid on December 28, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2023

Financial Outlook

Converge is providing financial guidance for the three months ended December 31, 2023 as follows:

Gross Profit between $177 million and $184 million

and Adjusted EBITDA between $45 million and $47 million

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets





Current







Cash

$ 105,221 $ 159,890

Restricted cash

3,103 5,230

Trade and other receivables

803,673 781,683

Inventories

165,788 158,430

Prepaid expenses and other assets

22,224 23,046





1,100,009 1,128,279 Non-current







Other assets

17,460 4,646

Property, equipment, and right-of-use assets, net

73,592 88,352

Intangible assets, net

400,536 463,751

Goodwill

568,188 563,848 Total assets

$ 2,159,785 $ 2,248,876









Liabilities





Current







Trade and other payables

$ 898,423 $ 824,924

Other financial liabilities

52,625 123,932

Deferred revenue

48,633 60,210

Borrowings

109 421,728

Income taxes payable

10,971 7,112





1,010,761 1,437,906 Non-current







Other financial liabilities

47,206 77,183

Borrowings

412,644 -

Deferred tax liabilities

77,034 102,977 Total liabilities

$ 1,547,645 $ 1,618,066









Shareholders' equity







Common shares

603,716 595,019

Contributed surplus

10,016 7,919

Exchange rights

- 1,705

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,047 13,708

Deficit

(31,674) (18,441) Total equity attributable to shareholders of

Converge

585,105 599,910 Non-controlling interest

27,035 30,900



612,140 630,810 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,159,785 $ 2,248,876

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022

















Revenue















Product $ 559,646 $ 385,285 $ 1,607,932 $ 1,193,038 Service

150,460

129,200

446,185

330,683 Total revenue

710,106

514,485

2,054,117

1,523,721 Cost of sales

536,016

374,831

1,532,766

1,141,870 Gross profit

174,090

139,654

521,351

381,851

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

134,935

111,032

403,667

287,267 Income before the following

39,155

28,622

117,684

94,584

















Depreciation and amortization

29,456

23,094

82,239

54,751 Finance expense, net

10,867

5,886

30,870

10,798 Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other

2,601

8,211

10,969

19,492 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

-

-

9,209

- Share-based compensation

774

1,275

2,738

4,172 Other (income) expenses

(170)

(25,570)

(4,230)

(22,432) (Loss) income before income taxes

(4,373)

15,726

(14,111)

27,803

















Income tax (recovery) expense

(1,057)

(2,502)

(2,937)

304

















Net (loss) income $ (3,316) $ 18,228 $ (11,174) $ 27,499 Net (loss) income attributable to:















Shareholders of Converge

(1,802)

20,595

(7,309)

30,819 Non-controlling interest

(1,514)

(2,367)

(3,865)

(3,320)

$ (3,316) $ 18,228 $ (11,174) $ 27,499 Other comprehensive (loss) income















Item that may be reclassified subsequently to (loss)

income:















Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(2,891)

5,352

(10,661)

(859)



(2,891)

5,352

(10,661)

(859) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (425) $ 23,580 $ (21,835) $ 26,640 Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to:















Shareholders of Converge

1,089

25,947

(17,970)

29,960 Non-controlling interest

(1,514)

(2,367)

(3,865)

(3,320)



(425)

23,580

(21,835)

26,640

















Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,258 $ 30,967 $ 123,789 $ 99,804 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit

23.7 %

22.2 %

23.7 %

26.1 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Revenue1

5.8 %

6.0 %

6.0 %

6.6 %

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)







For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022



















Cash flows (used in) from operating activities

















Net (loss) income

$ (3,316) $ 18,228 $ (11,174) $ 27,499 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash from operating activities

















Depreciation and amortization



31,559

24,101

88,344

58,071 Unrealized foreign exchange gains



-

(24,233)

(2,818)

(20,532) Share-based compensation expense



774

1,275

2,738

4,172 Finance expense, net



10,867

5,886

30,870

10,798 Gain on sale of property and equipment



-

-

(598)

- Change in fair value of contingent consideration



-

-

9,209

- Income tax (recovery) expense



(1,057)

(2,502)

(2,937)

304





38,827

22,755

113,634

80,312 Changes in non-cash working capital items



63,102

(5,904)

18,858

(50,195)





101,929

16,851

132,492

30,117 Income taxes paid



(5,987)

(1,901)

(17,433)

(18,926) Cash from operating activities



95,942

14,950

115,059

11,191



















Cash flows (used in) from investing activities

















Purchase of property and equipment



(1,593)

(4,332)

(8,790)

(18,812) Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment



-

-

3,749

(6) Payment of contingent consideration



(10,899)

-

(20,834)

(10,135) Payment of deferred consideration



(14,095)

(121)

(43,815)

(7,069) Payment of NCI liability



(973)

-

(30,967)

- Business combinations, net of cash acquired



-

(154,212)

-

(353,683) Cash used in investing activities



(27,560)

(158,665)

(100,657)

(389,705)



















Cash flows (used in) from financing activities

















Transfers (to) from restricted cash



(519)

141

2,068

(4,372) Interest paid



(10,544)

(1,229)

(25,786)

(4,287) Dividends paid



(2,047)

-

(4,114)

(1,080) Payments of lease liabilities



(4,975)

(3,462)

(15,199)

(8,494) Repurchase of common shares



(1,064)

(30,539)

(15,294)

(30,539) Repayment of notes payable



(39)

(37)

(119)

(196) Net (repayment to) proceeds from borrowings



(21,977)

173,084

(10,593)

357,901 Cash (used in) from financing activities



(41,165)

137,958

(69,037)

308,933



















Net change in cash during the period



27,217

(5,757)

(54,635)

(69,581) Effect of foreign exchange on cash



(439)

(6,189)

(34)

(6,383) Cash, beginning of period



78,443

184,175

159,890

248,193 Cash, end of period

$ 105,221 $ 172,229 $ 105,221 $ 172,229

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release refers to certain performance indicators including Adjusted EBITDA, Gross Profit, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management believes that these measures are useful to most shareholders, creditors, and other stakeholders in analyzing the Company's operating results and can highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers.

Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the ability to meet capital expenditure and working capital requirements. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to the consolidated income (loss) or any other measure of performance under IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's financial statements and disclosures in their entirety, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income or loss adjusted to exclude amortization, depreciation, interest expense and net finance expense, foreign exchange gains and losses, other expenses and income, share-based compensation expense, income tax expense, change in fair value of contingent consideration, and acquisition, integration, restructuring and other expenses. Acquisition and transaction related costs primarily consists of acquisition-related compensation tied to continued employment of pre-existing shareholders of the acquiree not included in the total purchase consideration and professional fees. Integration costs primarily consist of professional fees incurred related to integration of acquisitions completed. Restructuring costs mainly represent employee exit costs as a result of synergies created from acquisitions and organizational changes. The IFRS measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA presented in the Company's financial statements is net (loss) income before taxes.

The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA will likely differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:



For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income before income taxes $ (4,373) $ 15,726 $ (14,111) $ 27,803 Finance expense, net 10,867 5,886 30,870 10,798 Share-based compensation expense 774 1,275 2,738 4,172 Depreciation and amortization 29,456 23,094 82,239 54,751 Depreciation included in cost of sales 2,103 1,008 6,105 3,320 Other (income) expense (170) (24,233) (4,230) (20,532) Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - 9,209 - Acquisition, integration, restructuring

and other 2,601 8,211 10,969 19,492 Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,258 $ 30,967 $ 123,789 $ 99,804

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit is a useful measure of the Company's operating efficiency and profitability. This is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by gross profit.

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Revenue

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Revenue is a useful measure of the Company's operating efficiency and profitability. This is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue.2

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share ("Adjusted EPS")

Adjusted Net Income represents net income adjusted to exclude acquisition, integration, restructuring and other expenses, change in fair value of contingent consideration, amortization of acquired intangible assets, unrealized foreign exchange gain/loss, and share-based compensation. The Company believes that Adjusted Net Income is a more useful measure than net income as it excludes the impact of one-time, non-cash and/or non-recurring items that are not reflective of Converge's underlying business performance. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the total weighted average shares outstanding on a basic and diluted basis. The IFRS measure most directly comparable to Adjusted Net Income presented in the Company's financial statements is net (loss) income and net (loss) income per share.

The Company has provided a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:



For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income $ (3,316) $ 18,228 $ (11,174) $ 27,499 Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other 2,601 8,211 10,969 19,492 Change in fair value of contingent

consideration - - 9,209 - Amortization on intangibles 21,056 17,785 62,793 43,045 Foreign exchange gain (493) (24,233) (4,348) (20,532) Share-based compensation 774 1,275 2,738 4,172 Adjusted Net Income: $ 20,622 $ 21,266 $ 70,187 $ 73,676 Adjusted EPS -Basic 0.10 0.10 0.34 0.34

Gross sales and gross sales for organic growth

Gross sales, which is a non-IFRS measurement, reflects the gross amount billed to customers, adjusted for amounts deferred or accrued. The Company believes gross sales is a useful alternative financial metric to net revenue, the IFRS measure, as it better reflects volume fluctuations as compared to net revenue. Under the applicable IFRS 15 'principal vs agent' guidance, the principal records revenue on a gross basis and the agent records commission on a net basis. In transactions where Converge is acting as an agent between the customer and the vendor, net revenue is calculated by reducing gross sales by the cost of sale amount.

The Company has provided a reconciliation of gross sales to net revenue, which is the most comparable IFRS financial measure, as follows:



For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Product $ 721,871 $ 474,006 $ 2,027,384 $ 1,419,216 Managed services 38,728 35,681 124,546 101,932 Third party and professional services 276,161 220,884 807,307 613,030 Gross sales $ 1,036,760 $ 730,571 $ 2,959,237 $ 2,134,178 Adjustment for sales transacted as agent (326,654) (216,086) (905,120) (610,457) Revenue $ 710,106 $ 514,485 $ 2,054,117 $ 1,523,721

Organic Growth

The Company measures organic growth at the gross sales and gross profit levels, and includes the contributions under Converge ownership in the current and comparative period(s). In calculating organic growth, the Company therefore deducts gross sales and gross profit generated from companies that were acquired in the current reporting period.

Gross sales organic growth is calculated by deducting prior period gross sales, as reported in the Company's public filings, from current period gross sales for the same portfolio of companies. Gross sales organic growth percentage is calculated by dividing organic growth by prior period reported gross sales.

The following table calculates gross sales organic growth for three and nine months ended September 30, 2023:



For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross sales 1,036,760 730,571 2,959,237 2,134,178 Less: gross sales from companies not

owned in comparative period 133,891 230,348 593,758 634,781 Gross sales of companies owned in

comparative period 902,869 500,223 2,365,479 1,499,397 Prior period gross sales 730,571 472,419 2,134,178 1,332,639 Organic Growth - $ 172,298 27,804 231,301 166,758 Organic Growth - % 23.6 % 5.9 % 10.8 % 12.5 %

Gross profit organic growth is calculated by deducting prior period gross profit, as reported in the Companies public filings, from current period gross profit for the same portfolio of companies. Gross profit organic growth percentage is calculated by dividing organic growth by prior period reported gross profit.



For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit 174,090 139,654 521,351 381,851 Less: gross profit from companies not

owned in comparative period 20,375 44,994 104,212 117,539 Gross profit of companies owned in comparative period 153,715 94,660 417,139 264,312 Prior period gross profit 139,654 83,771 381,851 229,811 Organic Growth - $ 14,061 10,889 35,288 34,501 Organic Growth - % 10.1 % 13.0 % 9.2 % 15.0 %

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Converge and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts". "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Specifically, statements regarding Converge's forecast on Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA, expectations of future results, performance, prospects, the markets in which it operates, or about any future intention with regard to its business and acquisition strategies are considered forward-looking information. The foregoing demonstrates Converge's objectives, which are not forecasts or estimates of its financial position, but are based on the implementation of its strategic goals, growth prospects, and growth initiatives. The forward-looking information, including management's assessments of, and outlook for, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA, are based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions, including, but not limited to: (i) Converge's results of operations will continue as expected, (ii) the Company will continue to effectively execute against its key strategic growth priorities, (iii) the Company will continue to retain and grow its existing customer base and market share, (iv) the Company will be able to take advantage of future prospects and opportunities, and realize on synergies, including with respect of acquisitions, (v) there will be no changes in legislative or regulatory matters that negatively impact the Company's business, (vi) current tax laws will remain in effect and will not be materially changed, (vii) economic conditions will remain relatively stable throughout the period, (vii) the industries Converge operates in will continue to grow consistent with past experience, and (ix) those assumptions described under the heading "About Forward-Looking Information" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2023. While these opinions, estimates and assumptions are considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date of this press release, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

The forward looking information, including the achievement of target Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA set out above, are subject to significant risks including, without limitation: that the Company will be unable to effectively execute against its key strategic growth priorities, including in respect of acquisitions; the Company will be unable to continue to retain and grow its existing customer base and market share; risks related to the Company's business and financial position; that the Company may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; risks related to economic and political uncertainty; income tax related risks; and those risk factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which are each available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that it believes are reasonable when made, the Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which it operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if the Company's results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results of developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the company's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

