Convenience Stores Most Successful at Keeping Vape out of the Hands of Youth

"Least Likely Source of Vaping Product for Youth Says CAMH"

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - In the "2019 Drug use Among Ontario Students Report" released this morning by The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), it was reported that convenience stores are the least common source of vaping products for youth. Borrowing from a friend topped the list (53.7%), buying from a friend or someone else (11.2%), and purchasing from a specialty vape store (9.7%) rounded out the top 3 sources of vaping products for youth. By contrast, the number of youth accessing vapour products from convenience stores was so low that it didn't even make the list.

"This data confirms what the CICC has been saying for months, convenience stores are not the source of vaping products for youth, and this report makes the Ontario government's targeting of convenience stores in their attempt to address the youth vaping problem all the more baffling" said Anne Kothawala, President & CEO of the Convenience Industry Council of Canada.

The Ontario government is currently considering both a flavour ban and a nicotine cap for the sale of vapour products sold in convenience stores, but not specialty vape shops or online retailers. "Industry sales data clearly demonstrates that 80% of adult smokers who have made the switch to vape products have chosen a flavoured option and a higher nicotine content in their initial switch from tobacco to reduced risk products. While we understand that there isn't a lot of sympathy for adult smokers, surely the public policy goal of reducing smoking rates is still a public policy priority," stated Kothawala.

"While we fully support any efforts to combat the increase in youth vaping, restricting the ability of convenience stores to offer these products to their adult consumers is not only misguided, it is dangerous public policy," said Kothawala. "Restricting the sale of vaping products in convenience stores will do nothing to combat the rise of youth vaping since it does not address the actual source of the problem. All this will do is force our adult customers of vaping products back to cigarettes. The facts are clear, our member convenience stores keep vape products out of the hands of youth. Until the government address online sales or vape shops, we will never get to the bottom of youth vaping," continued Kothawala.

"Our members are also parents and leaders in their community who want to be partners with government in restricting the sale of all age-restricted products to youth. The time has come for the Ontario government to acknowledge the facts and evidence and to bring in policies that will actually address the problem of youth vaping rather than conveniently scapegoating hard working convenience store owners to get the appearance of action on this issue," concluded Kothawala.

SOURCE Convenience Industry Council of Canada

For further information: Anne Kothawala, President and CEO, Convenience Industry Council of Canada at (647) 242-3560 or [email protected]industry.ca

Related Links

https://convenienceindustry.ca/

