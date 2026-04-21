Independent Convenience Store Leaders Unite to Strengthen Industry Voice and Advance Responsible Retailing

Federal Ban on Nicotine Pouches Sparks National Collaboration

TORONTO, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Independent Convenience Store Alliance (ICSA) today announced a new collaborative effort with the Ontario Convenience Stores Association (OCSA) and the United Korean Commerce & Industry Association (UKCIA), marking a significant step forward in aligning independent convenience store operators across Canada around shared priorities and a unified advocacy approach.

The agreement follows a series of recent meetings in Ottawa, where representatives from all three organizations met with federal officials to discuss key issues impacting the sector -- most notably the federal government's 2024 decision to restrict the sale of nicotine pouches to pharmacies.

Industry leaders identified the restriction as a clear example of an unfair and unfounded regulatory burden placed on small, independent businesses. Prior to the change, convenience stores demonstrated a strong track record of responsible retailing, including strict age verification and controlled product placement. Since the ban was implemented, retailers report a rapid rise in unregulated and untaxed black market products entering communities across the country.

"Independent convenience stores have long been trusted to sell age-restricted products responsibly," said Hani Al-Shikarchy, spokesperson for ICSA and owner of Oakridge Minimart in London, Ontario. "Policies like the nicotine pouch restriction ignore that reality and penalize responsible retailers while unintentionally fueling the growth of an unregulated market."

Through this new collaboration, ICSA, OCSA, and UKCIA will work together to raise awareness of these impacts, coordinate advocacy efforts, and present a stronger, more unified voice to policymakers at all levels of government.

"By coming together, we are more effective and more credible," said Kenny Shim, spokesperson for UKCIA and owner of BusyBee King Mart in Toronto. "Our members are facing the same challenges across Canada. Aligning our efforts ensures those realities are clearly understood by decision-makers."

As part of this coordinated effort, the three associations will actively support the national "Bring Pouches Back" campaign and encourage independent store owners across Canada to send letters to their Premiers. These letters will call on provincial leaders to follow the example set by Danielle Smith, who recently urged the federal government to reverse the restriction and allow regulated retail channels to sell nicotine pouches once again.

The campaign emphasizes that restricting access to authorized products has diverted consumers away from responsible, regulated retailers and toward unregulated and often illegal markets, where age verification is inconsistent or non-existent. It also highlights the inconsistency of allowing convenience stores to sell other age-restricted products while prohibiting the sale of federally authorized nicotine pouches.

The collaboration will extend beyond nicotine pouch advocacy to include a broader range of regulatory and operational issues affecting independent retailers. A central focus will be the development and sharing of best practices that reinforce the industry's reputation as responsible retailers -- particularly in the sale of age-restricted products such as tobacco, lottery, and other age restricted products.

"Convenience store owners take pride in the role they play in their communities," said Terry Yaldo, Board Chair of OCSA and owner of Midway Convenience in Windsor, Ontario. "This collaboration allows us to not only advocate together, but to continuously improve and demonstrate the high standards we uphold every day."

By creating a forum for ongoing coordination, the three organizations aim to strengthen communication across the sector, equip store owners with practical tools and guidance, and ensure independent operators have a clear, consistent, and credible voice in public policy discussions.

About the Organizations

Ontario Convenience Stores Association (OCSA)

The Ontario Convenience Stores Association represents thousands of convenience store operators across Ontario and has long served as a leading advocate for the sector. Established to support independent retailers, OCSA focuses on regulatory advocacy, industry education, and promoting responsible retail practices. The association is currently chaired by Terry Yaldo, owner of Midway Convenience in Windsor, Ontario.

United Korean Commerce & Industry Association (UKCIA)

The United Korean Commerce & Industry Association is a national organization representing independent convenience store operators through provincial chapters in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario, collectively representing close to 2,000 stores. UKCIA advocates on behalf of its members on key policy issues while fostering collaboration and community within the industry. Kenny Shim, owner of BusyBee King Mart in Toronto, serves as a leading spokesperson.

Independent Convenience Store Alliance (ICSA)

The Independent Convenience Store Alliance is a newly established national banner dedicated to representing independent convenience store operators across Canada. Focused on building a unified national voice, ICSA works to advance fair and evidence-based policies while supporting its members through advocacy, communications, and industry collaboration. Hani Al-Shikarchy, owner of Oakridge Minimart in London, Ontario, serves as a lead spokesperson.

SOURCE Independent Convenience Store Alliance

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