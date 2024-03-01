Convenience Retailers Alliance decries, "Premier Eby: End the Attack on Convenience Stores"

Independent convenience retailers threatened by cascading government-induced challenges and lack of consultation

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - British Columbia's independent convenience store retailers are calling on the provincial government to end its attack on convenience stores and give them a fighting chance at survival. Convenience retailers are also growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of consultation on major issues affecting the sector.

"Independent convenience stores are a cornerstone of neighbourhoods and communities across BC. Think of how many times you visit a neighbourhood store to pick up essentials, and now imagine life without that convenience. That is the reality if the government continues its assault on convenience stores," stated Ray Chan, independent BC retailer.

Independent convenience store owners are faced with four business challenges resulting from provincial government decision-making:

An explosion of illegal tobacco in BC after repeated tax increases, with a recent EY Canada study suggesting illegal tobacco makes up at least 32% of the market and possibly as much as 45%. Cigarettes often make up 50% of more of convenience store revenue.

A ban on the sale of flavoured vaping products in convenience stores, pushing all those sales to vape shops.

The recent announcement that nicotine pouches will only be sold in pharmacies after having previously been allowed in convenience stores.

Continued inaction to address the sale of illegal vaping products and illegal nicotine pouches, costing legitimate retailers customers and revenue.

"Convenience stores have repeatedly been told to diversify away from tobacco. We have tried with vaping products and nicotine pouches, and in both cases, we were kneecapped by the province. In the case of pouches, the decision to ban sales in convenience stores was done overnight without any supporting evidence and without any consultation," added Chan.

Any one of the issues noted above would pose a challenge. Dealing with all four together is

almost insurmountable. Convenience store owners are warning that these policy decisions have repercussions, including reduced hiring, reduced hours and, in some cases, business closure.

Convenience stores are seeking the following from Premier Eby:

An action plan to deal with illegal tobacco, illegal vaping products and illegal nicotine pouches.

A level playing field for the retailing of vaping products, allowing convenience stores to compete with vape shops for business.

Repealing the ban on convenience stores selling nicotine pouches.

A commitment to consult with convenience stores on issues affecting their business viability.

Convenience store owners and employees interact with thousands of British Columbians every day. We are frustrated; our customers are frustrated. We are going to be more vocal in making clear to the government the current path is not sustainable.

Retailers 4 Safe Communities is an advocacy group calling for action against contraband tobacco in British Columbia. Our goal is to raise awareness about the harmful impact that contraband tobacco has on British Columbia's convenience store operators and communities.

SOURCE Convenience Retailers Alliance

For further information: https://www.retailers4safecommunities.ca; [email protected]