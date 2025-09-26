What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is holding a public comment period on proposed amendments to the decision statement for the Contrecoeur Port Terminal Expansion Project, in Quebec.

Why is IAAC holding a public comment period?

When the project's assessment was completed in 2021, it became subject to legally binding conditions the proponent, Montreal Port Authority, must comply with throughout the life of the project.

The project changes involve site mobilization and preparation, which include tree clearing, relocation of the Fossé Noir, addition of a logistics area with water treatment and storage facilities, and use of a variety of temporary infrastructure. In-water work is also planned, such as modifying the dredge area and building an ice boom. Construction of the wharf will involve major structural adjustments, particularly in terms of its height and foundations. IAAC's analysis is that theses changes would not result in significant adverse effects to areas of federal jurisdiction beyond what was already identified in the environmental assessment report. IAAC is proposing to modify the decision statement to reflect these project changes.

How can I participate?

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the draft analysis of these proposed changes, which includes proposed amendments to the Decision Statement. Please note this comment period is strictly about the analysis of the proposed project changes and associated modifications to the decision statement--the decision itself cannot be amended.

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on October 17, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file. Participants who wish to provide input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80116). IAAC's draft Analysis Report and the proponent's submission about the proposed project change are also available on the Registry.

For more information on the post-decision phase, please visit IAAC's website at canada.ca/iaac.

For media inquiries, contact the IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected].