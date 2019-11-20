Contraband tobacco and vehicle seizure in Cornwall: CRTF

CORNWALL, ON, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - On November 7th, 2019, while conducting a border integrity operation along the shoreline of the St. Lawrence River in Cornwall, Ontario, officers of the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) observed a vessel travelling on the St-Lawrence River and making landfall in the area of the public boat launch on Water Street. Several packages were observed being unloaded from the boat onto the shore and later loaded into a black Jeep. Officers proceeded to intercept the vehicle upon its departure from the scene, and all four suspects fled on foot. With the assistance of the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service SAVE unit and the Cornwall Police Service, three of the suspects were located and arrested after a search of the area. The suspect vehicle was confirmed to be loaded with boxes of contraband tobacco.

The following individuals are facing charges:

Logan Cree , 20 years old, from Akwesasne (NY), is charged with possession of unstamped tobacco contrary to the Excise Act (2001), obstructing police, and two counts of failure to comply with a Recognizance. He is scheduled to appear at Cornwall Court on December 3 rd , 2019.





Kenneth Cree, 23 years old, from Akwesasne (NY), is charged with possession of unstamped tobacco contrary to the Excise Act (2001), obstructing police, and failure to comply with a Recognizance. He is scheduled to appear at Cornwall Court on December 3rd, 2019.





Dawson George, 21 years old, from Akwesasne (NY), is charged with possession of unstamped tobacco contrary to the Excise Act (2001) and obstructing police. He is scheduled to appear at Cornwall Court on January 9th, 2020.





Isaiah Thompson, 20 years old, from Akwesasne (NY), is charged with possession of unstamped tobacco contrary to the Excise Act (2001) and obstructing police. A warrant for his arrest was issued.

The investigation yielded a total of 93.9 kg of unstamped tobacco, one 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and one 16' centre console aluminum boat. All items were seized under the authority of the Excise Act (2001).

All four accused could also be subject of charges under the Ontario Tobacco Tax Act.

The CRTF is a joint forces partnership that includes the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ontario Provincial Police, Canada Border Services Agency, and the Ontario Ministry of Finance.

If you have any information regarding criminal activity in your area, you can contact the CRTF at 1-613-937-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For further information: Cpl Yves Labbé, RCMP Cornwall Detachment, 613-937-2800, Email: media.relations.rcmp-Ontario-relations.medias.grc@rcmp-grc.gc.ca; Mr. Bill Dickson, Ontario Provincial Police, 613-285-2752

