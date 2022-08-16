Contobox, a PopReach Portfolio Company, Partners with Wivboost to Deploy Award-Winning E-Commerce Technologies to LATAM Market

Contobox to enter the Latin American market amid rapid mobile E-Commerce growth

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) is pleased to announce that Crucial Interactive Holdings Inc. ("Contobox"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has partnered with Wivboost S. de RL. De C.V ("Wivboost"), to deploy Contobox's award winning E-Commerce technologies to the Latin American market ("LATAM").

LATAM has developed into one of the fastest growing mobile e-commerce markets in the world. According to eMarketer, in 2022, "more than half (51.1%) of online retail sales in LATAM will take place for the first time on mobile devices…equivalent to US$75.65 billion. A growth of more than 55.5% expected, equivalent to US$106.25 billion". The partnership between Contobox and Wivboost will provide Latin American marketers access to Contobox's award-winning Customer Data Platform, Shoppable Ad Technology, and Personalization powered by consumers' True Intent™.

Contobox's True Intent™ provides performance-driven personalization and customer journey marketing powered by brands' engagement data. Fueling this personalization is Contobox's 2021 Digiday Technology Award-winning Customer Data Platform, allowing brands regardless of industry to track, score, and target their audiences based on their propensity to buy. Contobox's 2021 OMMA Programmatic Creative award-winning Shoppable Ads help shorten the path to purchase with shoppable ad formats across any digital screen.

"It's such an exciting time to be building the future of advertising with our partners," said Christine Carey, SVP Sales, Contobox. "It's even more exciting to partner with incredible teams to expand our collective capabilities, and the Wivboost team is bar none, a leader in the Latin American ad market."

"We feel that this alliance will become a great asset for our clients, opening new doors of opportunity for every one of them," affirmed Gabriel Vallari, Co-CEO and founder at Wivboost. "We strive to always offer the best technologies and new solutions in a market that is booming with possibilities: Contobox is the right partner to keep on doing so." added Alex Saade, Co-CEO and founder of Wivboost.

About Contobox

Contobox is a leader in E-commerce technology. Brands use the Contobox platform to reach shoppers with convenient, personalized recommendations and messaging that drives sales, across any format or device. Contobox delivers performance with engagement based shopper intelligence, predictive product recommendation, and data driven enhanced creative.

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a multi-platform technology company focused on acquiring, optimizing and growing companies and assets that provide services, technology or products within the digital media ecosystem. The Company's portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher with over 25 games enjoyed by millions of players; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; and Contobox, an award-winning personalization, eCommerce and creative advertising technology platform.

