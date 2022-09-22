Contobox, a PopReach Company, and The Home Depot Shortlisted for 2022 Strategy Awards

/Not for distribution to US wire services or for dissemination in the United States of America/

Contobox's eCommerce technology platform and Canada's leading home improvement retailer recognized in the ROI Strategy category

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") ( TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) is pleased to announce that Crucial Interactive Holdings Inc. ("Contobox"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and The Home Depot Canada, were named to the 2022 Strategy Awards shortlist. The awards, produced by strategy magazine, celebrate the best marketing and advertising strategy work in Canada.

This prestigious nomination highlights The Home Depot's use of Contobox's Predictive Prospecting technology, which builds on years of work developing personalized customer journeys using Contobox's True Intent tracking technology.

"It's an honour to be shortlisted with Contobox in the ROI Strategy category," said Tracy Ball, Sr. Manager, Enterprise Digital Marketing, The Home Depot Canada. "We're passionate about providing our customers with the right products for their home projects, and the work we've done together to hone in on our lower funnel customer journey over the past few years has built strong insights leading to more intelligent prospecting and engagement with our customers."

"We're very excited to be recognized in such a prestigious category with The Home Depot," added Farrukh Gaffarov, CEO, Contobox. "Working with a team as passionate about the customer journey as The Home Depot has helped us refine our best-in-class technology around user experience so that it doesn't sacrifice return on investment."

About Contobox

Contobox is a leader in E-commerce technology. Brands use the Contobox platform to reach shoppers with convenient, personalized recommendations and messaging that drives sales, across any format or device. Contobox delivers performance with engagement based shopper intelligence, predictive product recommendation, and data driven enhanced creative.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. The Company operates a total of 2,297 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a multi-platform technology company focused on acquiring, optimizing and growing companies and assets that provide services, technology or products within the digital media ecosystem. The Company's portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher with over 25 games enjoyed by millions of players; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; Contobox, an award-winning personalization, eCommerce and creative advertising technology platform; and Ubiquity, data-driven user acquisition and marketing technology consortium.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com .

