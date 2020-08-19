Continued uncertainty surrounding CRTC access rates drives Start.ca to modify their internet packages

London internet provider Start.ca has made adjustments to their internet package speeds and prices as the CRTC access rate decision continues to remain on hold

LONDON, ON, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - One year after the CRTC announced it would be lowering the rates that competitive internet providers like Start.ca pay to access internet infrastructure in Canada, the new rates have still not been implemented.

Shortly after the lower rates were announced, Start.ca (along with several other independent providers) began offering more affordable services and faster internet speeds at reduced rates.

Soon thereafter, the 6 largest internet providers in Canada challenged the decision in court, effectively delaying the new rates from being rolled out. As Start.ca waited for a decision, they continued honouring their lower prices at a loss with the expectation that the appeal process would happen promptly. That has not been the case.

Now, after a year of inexplicable delays, the federal government has weighed in on the matter, further muddying the waters and opening the door to even more delays and challenges. With no end in sight, this excessive holdup has put many internet providers that lowered their prices following the 2019 decision into the uncomfortable position of having to increase pricing in the interim.

"Today, we have had to update our pricing and options to reflect the reality that it has been over a year that we've been paying the old rates while offering our services modeled on the new rates which have yet to materialize." says Peter Rocca, CEO at Start.ca. "This is the first time in 25 years of business that we've ever raised our prices. We recognize that the timing is terrible but we're still optimistic that the adjusted rates will eventually be deployed and that this price increase will be temporary."

While the changes only affect new customers at this time, Start.ca says it expects the majority of its existing 75,000 customers will likely see their rates go up between $5 and $10 per month in the near future, following a 30-day notice period.

The 2019 decision was reached after an extensive 5-year investigation was carried out by expert analysts at the CRTC who concluded that the rates were unjustifiably inflated. The decision was celebrated by consumer advocacy and watchdog groups alike, who believed it would lead to fairer internet rates and improved innovation within the industry.

If you want to support continued efforts to pursue fairer internet rates in Canada, Start.ca recommends reaching out to your area MP to voice your concern.

Based in London, Ontario, Start.ca has been providing internet service throughout Ontario for 25 years. Start.ca offers fibre, cable, and DSL internet, as well as TV and home phone services. Additionally, Start.ca offers a full suite of business internet and data centre services.

