Continued Momentum: ATB Financial Builds on Success in Second Quarter

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - ATB Financial today announced its results for the second quarter, ended September 30, 2025, highlighted by record-setting financial performance. The results were driven by a record $188.8 million in income before provisions – a 21.3 per cent year-over-year increase – which fueled a 23.2 per cent increase in net income.

"Our second-quarter results are a testament to the forward momentum we've achieved and the strength of our client relationships," said Curtis Stange, President & CEO of ATB Financial. "We are proud of this performance, yet we also recognize the very real challenges and economic instability many Albertans are facing. This is precisely why we are so committed to providing the expertise and advice our clients need, such as our quarterly economic outlook and our energy survey, to help them navigate the future with confidence."

ATB Financial reported total revenue of $604.3 million for the second quarter, marking a 14.8 per cent increase year-over-year. This substantial revenue growth was driven by a record net interest income of $394.6 million.

Over the quarter, net loans reached $58.1 billion. This was fueled by strong commercial lending as well as record levels in residential mortgages sales of $1.75 billion in Q2, bringing the year to date acquisition to $3.25 billion, as ATB Financial helped more Albertans reach their home ownership goals. In addition, ATB Financial reported total deposit growth of 9.3 per cent to $47.0 billion in the second quarter.

Other income contributed $209.6 million, an increase year-over-year of 21.6 per cent, reflecting continued strength in ATB Financial's advisory services.

The continued strong financial performance also underscores Curtis Stange's successful tenure as President and CEO of ATB Financial as he prepares for his upcoming retirement from the organization.

"Under Curtis' leadership, ATB Financial has delivered several years of record-setting financial performance and built one of the strongest balance sheets amongst regional financial institutions in North America," said Joan Hertz, Chair of the Board of Directors, ATB Financial. "Curtis' vision was instrumental in the organization's growth which recently surpassed $100 billion in total assets and assets under management. He also skillfully guided several strategic acquisitions to expand the organization's expertise and services available to clients, which will ensure ATB Financial continues to have a very bright future ahead."

The ATB Financial Board of Directors is leading a rigorous selection process for the organization's next President and CEO. The goal is to announce the new leader in December to continue building upon the incredible performance of this iconic Alberta organization.

See ATB Financial's full quarter results here .

Q2 Highlights

As part of the expansion of its capital markets offering, ATB Financial entered into an agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Cormark Securities Inc . The transaction is expected to close in the fall pending customary closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals. Cormark is a strong Canadian independent investment bank with offices in Toronto and Calgary.





. The transaction is expected to close in the fall pending customary closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals. Cormark is a strong Canadian independent investment bank with offices in Toronto and Calgary. ATB Capital Markets raised $30 billion among 37 transactions and committed $22 billion to clients' present and future needs, while also hosting its Fall 2025 Energy Institutional Investor Conference in New York City featuring Canada's leading oil and gas producers discussing growth, consolidation, capital returns, and the industry's outlook.





in New York City featuring Canada's leading oil and gas producers discussing growth, consolidation, capital returns, and the industry's outlook. ATB Financial invested in Tetra Digital Group to launch Canada's first regulated Stablecoin , a move that positions the institution as a leader in the future of Canadian finance alongside other innovative financial technology companies.





to launch Canada's first regulated , a move that positions the institution as a leader in the future of Canadian finance alongside other innovative financial technology companies. ATB Financial continues to be a major partner to Alberta's agriculture sector with a dedicated and growing team of agricultural specialists. In Q2, the team helped clients reach their financial goals with an increase in gross loans to $5.9 billion – up 18 per cent year-over-year.





ATB Capital Markets released its Fall 2025 Energy Sector Survey. The report provides a nuanced outlook: while energy producers maintain cautious optimism, it notes growing challenges for energy services firms and a more measured approach from investors following a strong first half of the year.





The report provides a nuanced outlook: while energy producers maintain cautious optimism, it notes growing challenges for energy services firms and a more measured approach from investors following a strong first half of the year. ATB Financial has published a comprehensive Federal Budget analysis for clients, highlighting key impacts for Albertans across the energy, agriculture, and real estate sectors, and detailing impacts to the Alberta economy.





for clients, highlighting key impacts for Albertans across the energy, agriculture, and real estate sectors, and detailing impacts to the Alberta economy. ATB Financial received a 2025 CIO Award , presented by International Data Corporation and CIO Awards Canada, for its organization-wide deployment of Gemini for Google Workspace. The award celebrates innovative technology projects across Canada that drive business value, and leadership in responsible AI.





, presented by International Data Corporation and CIO Awards Canada, for its organization-wide deployment of Gemini for Google Workspace. The award celebrates innovative technology projects across Canada that drive business value, and leadership in responsible AI. ATB Financial has been named one of Canada's Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back by Great Place to Work®, recognizing its commitment to community support. This quarter, donations exceeded $500,000 to organizations focused on mental health, financial empowerment, and innovation in children and youth. In the quarter, a matching campaign, led by a local branch, raised over $20,000 on ATB Cares for the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village's wildfire recovery.

About ATB Financial

Powering possibilities for our clients, communities, and beyond is what drives us at ATB Financial. As a leading Alberta-based financial institution, we have over $100 billion in total assets and assets under management. Our success comes from more than 5,000 team members who deliver exceptional experiences to over 843,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management, and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB Financial provides expert advice and services through our extensive branch network and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centers, and our digital banking options. ATB Financial is bronze certified as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations commissioned by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business. More information about ATB can be found at atb.com .

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

ATB Financial, Media Relations Team [email protected]

SOURCE ATB Financial