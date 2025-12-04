Chris Turchansky Selected as ATB Financial's Next President and Chief Executive Officer

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - ATB Financial's Board of Directors announced today that Chris Turchansky will be the company's next President and CEO. The Board's thorough selection process included a North American wide search.

"The Board conducted a rigorous search in alignment with our gold standard for Crown governance," said Joan Hertz, ATB Financial Board Chair. "We are excited to introduce Chris Turchansky as our next President and CEO. His vision and commitment to Alberta, combined with his proven track record of enabling growth within our most complex business areas, make him the right choice to bring even greater success to ATB moving forward."

In his current role as Group Head of ATB Business and Wealth, Turchansky has led the organization's largest revenue-generating lines of business, including capital markets, commercial banking, and wealth management, achieving record growth. Under his leadership, these areas have grown significantly, including ATB working to become a banking leader in mid-cap energy, reaching over $15.1 billion in loan commitments, which represents 30 per cent of all business lending commitments for the organization. Along with a strong commitment to the energy sector, his team also provides much needed capital and expertise to the province's agriculture and real estate sectors, rounding out the other largest components of ATB's business lending book. Turchansky has also worked to expand and enhance ATB's wealth management services across Western Canada, including the introduction of new investment management funds, and achieving record-high assets under administration of nearly $40 billion through the end of this most recent quarter.

"I am incredibly honoured to be selected for this role and for the opportunity to lead an organization that has been defined by such a strong purpose for more than 87 years," said Chris Turchansky, Group Head, ATB Business and Wealth. "I look forward to working alongside all of our dedicated teams as we continue to deliver the expertise and solutions our clients need to meet their financial goals."

Turchansky, who grew up in rural Alberta, has spent all of his nearly 30 year financial services career working across the province. He holds a strong connection and appreciation for the key sectors that drive Alberta's economy forward and knows the important role ATB Financial plays in supporting its clients. Prior to his current role, Turchansky held several other senior leadership roles, including Chief Experience Officer and President of ATB Wealth.

Current ATB Financial President and CEO, Curtis Stange, informed the Board of his retirement decision earlier this year. He will step away following several years of record-setting financial performance, including the recently released FY26 Q2 results .

"This is an exciting moment for ATB Financial," said Stange. "I have had the privilege of watching Chris's leadership develop for many years. I have full confidence in his ability to lead ATB into the future. I look forward to partnering with him to ensure a smooth and seamless transition with our clients, partners and teams."

Turchansky will officially step into the role as President and CEO on January 1, 2026 and Stange will continue in the role until then.

"On behalf of our Board of Directors, we look forward to working with Chris and know that ATB Financial will continue to have a bright future ahead," said Hertz.

The Government of Alberta, ATB Financial's Shareholder, has formally approved this appointment.

About ATB Financial

Powering possibilities for our clients, communities, and beyond is what drives us at ATB Financial. As a leading Alberta-based financial institution with over $100 billion in total assets and assets under management, our success comes from more than 5,000 team members who deliver exceptional experiences to over 843,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management, and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB Financial provides expert advice and services through our extensive branch network and agencies, Client Care Centre, entrepreneur centers, and our digital banking options. ATB Financial is bronze certified as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations commissioned by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business.

