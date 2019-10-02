Continental Gold Issues 2018 Sustainability Report

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Continental Gold Inc. (TSX:CNL; OTCQX:CGOOF) ("Continental" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of its 2018 Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company's achievements and challenges in the areas of health and safety, environmental, social and governance issues as we work towards our 2020 goal to begin commercial production at the Buriticá project. The report is the Company's fourth annual update and is aligned with GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Standards.

Read the full 2018 report at www.continentalgold.com.The Company welcomes your feedback on the 2018 report and its sustainability performance by contacting info@continentalgold.com.

About Continental Gold Inc.

Continental Gold is the leading large-scale gold mining company in Colombia and is presently developing its 100%-owned Buriticá project in Antioquia. Buriticá is one of the largest and highest-grade gold projects in the world and is being advanced utilizing best practices for mine construction, environmental care and community inclusion. Led by an international management team with a successful record of discovering, financing and developing large high-grade gold deposits in Latin America, the Buriticá project is on schedule with mechanical completion anticipated during the first quarter of 2020.

For further information: Paul Begin, Chief Financial Officer, Continental Gold Inc., +1.416.583.5610, info@continentalgold.com, www.continentalgold.com

