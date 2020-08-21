Contactless Temperature Taking Technology Helps Flatten the COVID-19 Curve

The technology bundle of two infra-red cameras with computer interface enables the reception desk in any building to take the temperature of visitors up to eight people and residents from up to 18 feet (5.4metres) away, clearly displaying the temperature of all the people measured within its capture radius. This platform will make invasive, handheld thermometers obsolete. A live media demonstration was held at the Mon Sheong LTC facility in Markham on August 20th at 11 am.

"This has made it possible to use innovation to make things easier and more efficient," says Tim Kwan, Chairman of the Mon Sheong Foundation (MSF), which operates 11 seniors' facilities in the GTA. "It provides peace of mind for staff, residents and visitors alike, and saves nurse and PSW (personal support worker) time," he adds.

Founded by Jasmine Wang and Steven Wang, CHCS was created to provide innovative solutions for seniors which include an IoT(Internet of Things) system that can constantly monitor to detect falls, sudden changes in heart rate, blood oxygen level, or distress calls providing ample time for effective assistance for LTC residents. Such an IoT system is currently being piloted at Mon Sheong Private Care.

About the Mon Sheong Foundation (MSF)

MSF, one of the largest charities in Ontario, currently operates three LTC facilities, four senior living facilities and two private care facilities. Another LTC facility with more than 300 beds is being built in Stouffville. For more information, please go to www.monsheong.org

About Convergence Health Care Solutions (CHCS)

The main mission of CHCS is to empower seniors with AI, machine learning and big data to improve the quality of care at LTCs and senior homes in Canada. CHCS provides an AI-driven platform and IoT solutions that connect all smart devices to advance the state of senior care. After careful and extensive research, CHCS found an infra-red temperature screening system is the least evasive and most cost effective method in the market. This is an effective preventative measure for Covid-19 infection when we enter reopening stages.

About Longan Vision

Based in Hamilton, ON, Longan Vision engineers products that keep people safe. Longan Vision specializes in applying thermal imaging hardware and optical technologies to provide robust, state-of-the-art solutions. The flagship product of Longan Vision is the Fusion Vision System (FVS).

