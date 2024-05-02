Contact North | Contact Nord Launches AI Pathfinder Pro

A free AI-powered app to explore education and training opportunities to get a job, a promotion or a successful career.

THUNDER BAY, ON, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Contact North | Contact Nord recently launched a free, AI-powered app to help students and other job seekers find education and training opportunities that can lead to a rewarding job, promotion, and a successful career.

By chatting with AI Pathfinder Pro , you can instantly learn about:

The most in-demand jobs in your region

Options for training and education

Where to get the training or education

Potential earnings

New career opportunities

Anyone can ask questions, get answers immediately, and ask more questions for clarification.

AI Pathfinder Pro is free for all users! It is available in English and French and can understand and respond in dozens of other languages.

Everything you share and receive is private and confidential. No login or password is required.

"We're thrilled to add this app to our growing suite of AI tools launched over the past year to support students and faculty and instructors. AI Pathfinder Pro bridges the gap between job seekers and the education and training they need to build a successful career," says Dr. Ron Owston, Contact North | Contact Nord Research Associate, AI in Higher Education.

"AI Pathfinder Pro directly supports the Government of Ontario's Skills Agenda by providing Ontarians with free and instant access to information about job markets and educational opportunities to enhance their skills and employment prospects," added Maxim Jean-Louis, President – Chief Executive Officer, Contact North | Contact Nord.

The content provided by AI Pathfinder Pro is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional career or academic advice.

AI Pathfinder Pro is the fifth in a series of unique AI-powered apps developed by Contact North | Contact Nord's team, which recently surpassed 200,000 users.

The four other AI-powered apps include:

About Contact North | Contact Nord

Contact North | Contact Nord increases the number of underserved Ontario residents who take online programs and courses from Ontario's colleges, universities, Indigenous institutes, and other providers while remaining in their community. We recruit and provide free support services to students in 1,500+ communities, in person at locations across the province, or by phone, email, live chat or virtually. Our services are available in English and French.

SOURCE Contact North

For further information: Rick Sleaver, Director, Recruitment Marketing, Communications & Data Analytics, at 416-255-0819 or by email at [email protected].