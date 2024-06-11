Contact North | Contact Nord Applauds Open AI for its Timely Offering of ChatGPT Edu to the Post-secondary Sector

THUNDER BAY, ON, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Contact North | Contact Nord applauds OpenAI for the introduction of ChatGPT Edu, a new and affordable artificial intelligence (AI) offering tailored for post-secondary institutions.

This innovative version of ChatGPT, powered by GPT-4o, is designed to responsibly bring AI to campus environments, benefiting students, faculty, instructors, researchers, and campus operations.

"We applaud OpenAI for recognizing the needs of the post-secondary sector and responding with ChatGPT Edu", states Maxim Jean-Louis, President – Chief Executive Officer. "This timely offering provides post-secondary institutions with an advanced tool to enhance education and increase efficiency."

As a concrete example of what can be quickly accomplished with OpenAI's technology, Contact North | Contact Nord developed and launched four free, groundbreaking AI-powered personal digital assistants:

A personalized tutoring assistant providing tailored educational support to students. AI Tutor Pro leverages advanced AI to offer customized learning experiences, addressing individual student needs and enhancing comprehension across various subjects. AI Teaching Assistant Pro: An innovative tool aiding faculty in grading, feedback, and administrative tasks. AI Teaching Assistant Pro streamlines the evaluation process, offering detailed and consistent feedback, thereby allowing educators to focus more on interactive and engaging teaching methods.

Visit apps.contactnorth.ca for more information on Contact North | Contact Nord's four personal digital assistants.

Faculty and students are eagerly adopting Contact North | Contact Nord's unique AI-powered personal digital assistants, with usage already exceeding 200,000 views and growing at double-digit rates.

About Contact North | Contact Nord

Contact North | Contact Nord increases the number of underserved Ontario residents who take online programs and courses from Ontario's colleges, universities, Indigenous institutes, and other providers while remaining in their community. We recruit and provide free support services to students in 1,500+ communities, in person at locations across the province, or by phone, email, live chat or virtually. Our services are available in English and French.

