Consumers can now Get the Facts about all things organic in Alberta

EDMONTON, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - To coincide with Canada's 10th annual National Organic Week, September 9th through to the 15th, Organic Alberta is launching the Get the Facts consumer education campaign. The campaign will be rolling out its debut at the screening of FROM SEED TO SEED , at 6pm, September 10th at the Garneau Theatre in Edmonton, featuring three videos that will be played prior to the film. Local celebrity and Get the Facts spokesperson, Mike Chalut, will be there to host the debut. "Before working with Organic Alberta, I heard terms GMO-free, free-range or no hormones added and of course associated them with organic; it's all the same right? No, it's not. Organic is so much more, and I am excited to share the facts" says Mike.

The goal of the education campaign is to provide Albertan's with a credible resource to Get the Facts about all things organic. "We know that Albertans are very interested to learn more about organics; in fact, 74% of Albertans purchase organic food weekly, and we have been working diligently on an education campaign that will not only provide excellent information, but also start a conversation about organic food production in Alberta," Marilynn Boehm, Executive Director of Organic Alberta, said. "What better time to start than during National Organic Week?"

To learn more about the education campaign, visit https://organicalberta.org/getthefacts/ and watch our latest videos explaining GMOs, organic eggs and the use, or lack thereof, synthetic fertilizers in organic farming.

Organic week information: https://organicweek.ca/

Organic Alberta's mission is to represent, support and grow Alberta's entire organic industry. Established in 2005, we represent all 600+ organic producers and processors in Alberta as well as 100+ businesses across the organic community. Organic Alberta is the voice of organics in Alberta. We communicate with and for the sector, we market the organic brand, we encourage and support producers to transition to organic, we cultivate better production practices, and we advance business development. We lead the organics towards success.

