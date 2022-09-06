Consumer Genius Inc. The Hidden Customer Acquisition Force Behind Some of North America's Biggest Companies

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Consumer Genius Inc. Alberta's fastest growing company has grown quicker than any other company in the Province, making it the 15th fastest growing company in Canada for 2021 according to the Globe and Mail and Report on Business TV. There are many companies that still may not know what Consumer Genius does, as its rise to fame has been quick in the short term but has taken a lot longer in the background, mastering one skill, how to source a customer online and help them apply for a specific product or service, and then send that customer to the company who can provide that customer with what they need.

Let's take an auto loan for example. Sounds like a simple product, right? Quite the opposite. Thousands of people spend hours upon hours in car dealerships, browsing websites, looking at cars they would love to buy, however a large majority of those browsers may never be able to qualify for the vehicle they want. This is where Consumer Genius comes in. Through its platform for auto loans in Canada, CarsFast and LendingArch, consumers can apply for the car loan first, before they waste any time browsing for a vehicle. They then obtain a pre-approval within minutes and are connected to a representative in their area that will complete the deal for them and send them options for vehicles they can choose from, without ever having to step out of the comfort of their own home or office. This also allows the consumer to maintain their credit score health, as it prevents them from having to apply at different auto lenders, with their credit score taking a hit each time they apply.

Consumer Genius has applied the same methodology now into various financial and non-financial industries, connecting consumers with companies, and becoming the hidden acquisition engine behind some of North Americas largest lenders, mortgage brokers, insurance firms, debt counsellors and auto dealerships. Even companies in the non-financial sector are benefiting from Consumer Genius' and its ability to send customers their way, including roofing, windows, audiology, solar product installers and home security companies.

"To put it simply, our value add eliminates so much uncertainty for companies when it comes to customer acquisition," says Ryan Matthews, the companies head of business development. "Take a large Life Insurance company for example, they would spend thousands if not hundreds of thousands in online marketing spend, placing their own ads on social media and large web platforms to attract applicants, without ever knowing how many actual customers they will capture. With us, we would charge a CPL or a (cost per lead), in other words, a fixed cost per customer. We eliminate all the uncertainty when it comes to their advertising spend, allowing them to have a set budget on customer acquisition and in turn, efficiently manage and grow their own firm without the marketing risk," says Ryan.

By eliminating the uncertainty on marketing spend, Consumer Genius has allowed some of North America's largest companies to increase their likelihood of controlled growth and decrease the dire risk of overspending on marketing that may not yield any results for them. Consumer Genius usually charges on a CPL (cost per lead) basis, however in some cases Consumer Genius would charge a CPA, CPS or CPF which stand for cost per acquisition, cost per sale or cost per funded respectively.

"We have become experts at delivering ready customers acquired through diversified digital channels to various companies within Canada, the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom," says Ryan.

About Consumer Genius Inc.

Established in 2015, Consumer Genius Inc. is the parent company to many of North America's fastest growing online comparison platforms. Consumer Genius operates in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia in the financial and non-financial sectors. The various platforms that Consumer Genius owns and operates allows consumers to search through reviews, ratings, offers and real time rates, empowering them to make quicker decisions on which lender to borrow from, or which vendor to use for a particular service. Furthermore, they provide borrowers with the ability to compare rates from multiple lenders, comparing car loans, Insurance quotes, personal loans , credit card rates, mortgage loans and even debt consolidation and credit rebuilding services. They combine expert advice and the best financial tools, providing their customers with the knowledge and information required to make the smartest financial decisions. Over 60,000 Consumers apply for a loan or financial service or product through the platforms owned and operated by Consumer Genius Inc. every single month and over $2 Billion in application volume is processed through Consumer Genius Inc.'s platforms every year. Amongst its vast portfolio of brands, Consumer Genius also owns top North American brands such as Loanz.com, LendingArch, Juggling Debt, Crush Leads, CarsFast.ca and BestLendersFor.com.

