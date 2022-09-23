Consumer Genius Inc. places No, 33 on The Globe and Mail's fourth-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Consumer Genius Inc. is pleased to announce it placed No. 33 on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Successfully making the prestigious list, 3 years in a row.



Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Consumer Genius Inc. earned its spot with three-year growth of 1488%

Consumer Genius Winners Logo Canada's Top Growing Companies - Digital Lead Generation (CNW Group/Consumer Genius Inc.) ROBTV Winner Logo Consumer Genius Inc. (CNW Group/Consumer Genius Inc.)

Consumer Genius owns and operates various platforms that allow consumers to apply online for financial or non-financial services, empowering them to make quicker decisions on which lender to borrow from or which vendor to use for a particular service. Furthermore, they provide borrowers with the ability to apply for services from multiple lenders, car loans, Insurance firms, personal loans, credit card rates, mortgage loans and even debt consolidation and credit rebuilding services. They also operate in the non-financial space within home services such as solar, windows and roofing. Amongst its vast portfolio of brands, Consumer Genius also owns top North American brands such as Loanz.com, LendingArch, Juggling Debt, Solar Quotes Genius, CarsFast.ca and TapIntoMyEquity.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements."

"We are pleased to be named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies for 2022 and would like to thank the Globe and Mail, and Report on Business Magazine for this Award". Says Paul Hadzoglou, President of Consumer Genius Inc. "We would like to thank our industry partners and the thousands of consumers that place their trust in our brands on a daily basis and look forward to continued growth ahead."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Consumer Genius Inc.

Established in 2015, Consumer Genius Inc. is the parent company to many of North America's fastest growing online platforms. Consumer Genius operates in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia in the financial and non-financial lead generation sectors. Consumer Genius owns and operates various digital platforms that allow consumers to apply online for financial or non-financial services, empowering them to make quicker decisions on which lender to borrow from, or which vendor to use for a particular service. Furthermore, they provide borrowers with the ability to apply for services from multiple lenders, car loans, Insurance firms, personal loans, credit card rates, mortgage loans and even debt consolidation and credit rebuilding services. They also operate in the non-financial space within home services such as solar, windows and roofing. They combine expert advice and the best financial tools, providing their customers with the knowledge and information required to make the smartest decisions. Over 60,000 Consumers apply for a loan, financial service or product through the platforms owned and operated by Consumer Genius Inc. every single month and over $2 Billion in application volume is processed through Consumer Genius Inc.'s platforms every year. Amongst its vast portfolio of brands, Consumer Genius also owns top North American brands such as Loanz.com, LendingArch, Juggling Debt, Solar Quotes Genius, CarsFast.ca and TapIntoMyEquity.

SOURCE Consumer Genius Inc.

For further information: [email protected]