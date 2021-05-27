Consumer Beware: When seeking insurance, be sure you are dealing with a Registered Insurance Broker in Ontario (RIBO)

HIDDEN ACE BR OKERAGE

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario is urging insurance consumers to exercise caution and to ensure they are dealing with a Registered Insurance Broker in Ontario when seeking any auto, homeowners, tenants or commercial insurance coverage.

HIDDEN ACE BROKERAGE is NOT a RIBO registered brokerage or licensed member of RIBO and is NOT authorized to sell Auto, Property or Casualty insurance to the public in the Province of Ontario.

Hiddenacebrokerage.com, Facebook, WhatsApp 1-877-379-2913 and 437-229-5658.

The Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario (RIBO) is the self-regulatory body for insurance brokers in Ontario. Established in October 1981, RIBO regulates the licensing, professional competence, ethical conduct, and insurance related financial obligations of all independent general insurance brokers in the province.

