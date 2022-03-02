Consumer alert: Five-star fake out - Is this review for real?

So, when it's time to spend money on a product or service, many of us scroll to the customer reviews.

But how would you feel if you knew that glowing review you just read was posted by an employee of the company or by a "reputation management" firm that was hired to post it, and not by a real customer?

Posting fake reviews can be part of an organized effort by companies to boost their own ratings or lower their competitors' ratings. Companies may encourage their employees to post reviews, they might give customers incentives to leave positive reviews, and they can even hire a firm to post fake reviews for them.

Consumer reviews often strike at the heart of a consumer's buying decision. Shoppers trust that these reviews are from real customers, just like them. Posting fake reviews online can damage that trust and seriously erode consumer confidence.

And the scope is wide -- if you shop online, you're a potential victim. So, here are some ways to help you recognize, reject and report fake reviews and protect your pocket book.

How to recognize fake reviews:

Sudden spike or dip: Watch out for a sudden spike in very positive reviews or a sudden dip in very bad reviews. Are the reviews spread over a considerable amount of time or are they compressed in a very short period of time?

How to reject fake reviews:

Shop around: Just like you shopped for the right product or service, you should also consult several sources for independent, unbiased reviews.

How to report fake reviews

If you believe you have come across fake online reviews, report them to the Competition Bureau.

