Consumer Advisory - CFIA advises consumers to use caution with infant formula products due to potential product substitution and/or tampering

OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has become aware of reports from a Walmart store located at 775 Tamarak Way NW in Edmonton, Alberta of tampering by product substitution in an infant formula product. This type of issue is not typically associated with the manufacturing process but can occur occasionally when a consumer returns altered products to the retail store for a refund.

Infant formula products have been found where the tamper-proof seals had been broken and the product inside the containers had been substituted. There have been no illnesses associated with these complaints.

Consumers using infant formulas should examine the packaging material to ensure that the security seal is intact and has not been altered or the product substituted. If you have product that appears to have been altered, do not use or consume it and contact your local law enforcement authority or the CFIA.

The CFIA will take all necessary steps to protect the safety of the Canadian food supply.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

