SALABERRY-DE-VALLEYFIELD, QC, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are proud to mark the start of construction on the Défi-Logis housing project, an eight-unit building for people living with an intellectual disability in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield. This project, which is an initiative of the Association pour les personnes ayant une déficience intellectuelle du Suroît (APDIS), kicked off recently, and the first tenants are expected in the fall of 2022. The total investment for this project is more than $3.7 million.

To make the construction of this building possible, the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), through its AccèsLogis Québec program, is contributing nearly $2.1 million, including $1.4 million from the federal government through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Rapid Housing Initiative. The SHQ is also securing the organization's mortgage loan, and the City of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield is contributing more than $785,000 to this project.

Quotes:

"Everyone should have a safe and affordable place to call home, and yet many Quebecers are finding it increasingly difficult to find adequate housing they can afford. That's why one of the priorities of Budget 2022 is to make housing more affordable in communities across the country. The project and funding announced today under the Rapid Housing Initiative will go a long way to helping people living with an intellectual disability in the area by providing for the rapid delivery of eight new affordable housing units. This is one way to ensure that no one is left behind."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Our investments in the creation of affordable housing reach all regions of Quebec and benefit all people with special needs. This financial assistance of more than $2 million will provide people living with an intellectual disability with housing and resources that will help them improve their daily lives. This is another concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that more Quebecers can find a quality living environment."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Every Quebecer deserves the peace of mind that comes with having a home. Through our Rapid Housing Initiative, we are giving priority to those who need it most so that everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home. We applaud the work of the Association pour les personnes handicapées intellectuelle du Suroît and its Défi-Logis project, which will quickly provide new housing units to people living with an intellectual disability."

Brenda Shanahan, Member of the National Assembly for Châteauguay–Lacolle

"I congratulate the APDIS on this great initiative that will allow people with special needs to benefit from a safe environment adapted to their condition. This investment clearly demonstrates our intention to improve the quality of life of the community of the Beauharnois riding and the entire Montérégie area."

Claude Reid, Member of the National Assembly for Beauharnois

"The significant financial contribution from the City of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield demonstrates the strong commitment of the council to make the issue of social housing a priority. This awesome project by APDIS has quickly become a must and will not only allow future occupants to be housed at a low cost, but will also help empower people with special needs. The start of construction is making us truly proud!"

Miguel Lemieux, Mayor of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield

"I want to acknowledge the sustained efforts of members of the Board of Directors, who have been working since 2010 to make this project a reality. Even in times of uncertainty, we remained united. A special thank you to the staff of the Groupe de resources techniques du Suroît (GRTSO) and of the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de la Montérégie-Ouest (CISSSMO) for their support! Together, we now see the results of our efforts. I want to thank all our municipal partners and the governments for believing in our project."

Christine Bellavance, President of the Association pour les personnes ayant une déficience intellectuelle du Suroît

Highlights:

All the tenants of this building could benefit from the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they would not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of nearly $138,000 over five years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield (10%).

over five years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the (10%). The Association pour les personnes ayant une déficience intellectuelle du Suroît also received nearly $204,000 in financial assistance from the SHQ's Rénovation Québec program. Under this program, this assistance is funded equally by the SHQ and the City of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield .

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

As Canada's housing authority, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ has as its mission to meet the housing needs of Quebec citizens. To do so, it offers affordable and low-rent housing and provides a range of assistance programs to encourage the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, as well as access to homeownership. Moreover, the SHQ fosters the development of partnerships with communities, collaboration among sector stakeholders and innovation. To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

https://www.facebook.com/SocietehabitationQuebec

https://twitter.com/HabitationSHQ

