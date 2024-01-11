Construction of 40 social and affordable housing units for seniors in Val-Morin

VAL-MORIN, QC, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Quebec and Canada and the City of Val-Morin marked the start of phase 2 of La Capucine, a project to build 40 new social and affordable housing units for semi-independent seniors in Val-Morin. The initiative, spearheaded by the organization Les Habitations La Capucine, represents a total investment of more than $18.3 million.

Government of Canada logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

This event was attended by France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand, Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation, Donna Salvati, Mayor of Val-Morin, and Pierre Asselin, President of Les Habitations La Capucine.

The Government of Quebec is contributing more than $9.7 million to this project, including nearly $5 million from the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) through its AccèsLogis Québec program. The SHQ is also securing the organization's mortgage loan. The Government of Canada has contributed more than $5.3 million under the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

The City of Val-Morin is providing nearly $5.6 million in financial contributions, including $4.8 million from the Government of Quebec, delivered through the tripartite agreements that the City signed with the SHQ and the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation.

Quotes:

"Our government is sparing no effort to ensure that more Quebecers are able to enjoy a quality living environment. Quebec's financial contribution to this project is essential and demonstrates how our investments in the creation of affordable housing are reaching all regions of Quebec and all people with special needs."

– France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to programs like the Rapid Housing Initiative and collaboration from all levels of government."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I want to thank everyone who contributed to the development of this innovative project, which will improve living conditions for many seniors in Val-Morin. Your initiative puts into action our government's strong commitment to improving housing models in Quebec. Your efforts will help provide seniors with healthy, safe, affordable and accessible living environments."

– Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Minister for Health

"All Quebecers deserve a safe and affordable home. The Government of Canada is proud to participate in the creation of 40 new affordable housing units here in Val-Morin. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind."

– Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation

"We are thrilled to provide financial support for this project, which has become essential for our community. By offering this second supply of community and affordable housing in Val-Morin, we will be able to preserve the quality of life of our seniors and help them stay right here at home. This major project will help meet the growing housing need of Val-Morin's residents."

– Donna Salvati, Mayor of Val-Morin

"Taking concrete steps and energizing the community by creating a living environment that enables our seniors to stay where they feel at home—this is exactly what motivates me and the members of the Board of Directors at Habitations la Capucine de Val-Morin."

– Pierre Asselin, President of Les Habitations La Capucine

Highlights:

Up to 32 of the 40 households in the future building could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of $550,720 over 5 years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Val-Morin (10%).

over 5 years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the (10%). Phase 1 of La Capucine created 20 housing units for semi-independent seniors.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

Facebook: SocietehabitationQuebec

Twitter: HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn: LinkedIn

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: Sources: Justine Vézina, Press Secretary to the Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]