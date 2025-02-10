PETITE-RIVIÈRE-SAINT-FRANÇOIS, QC, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Quebec and Canada, the Municipality of Petite-Rivière-Saint-François and Accès Petite-Rivière today marked the start of construction of Habitations Petite-Rivière, a six-building project that will provide a total of 20 social and affordable housing units for families and independent seniors in Petite-Rivière-Saint-François. The project represents an investment of $8.8 million.

This announcement was made by France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, Kariane Bourassa, Member of the National Assembly for Charlevoix–Côte-Beaupré and Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister of Justice, Jean-Guy Bouchard, Mayor of Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, and Chantale Savard, President of Accès Petite-Rivière.

The Government of Quebec is contributing nearly $5.2 million to the project, in part through the Société d’habitation du Québec (SHQ), which is also securing the organization’s mortgage loan. The Government of Canada is contributing nearly $1.3 million to the project through the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The Municipality of Petite-Rivière-Saint-François is contributing $650,000 to Accès Petite-Rivière in addition to donating the land worth $290,000 and granting a 10-year tax credit worth nearly $430,000.

Quotes:

"This is a wonderful and concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that more Quebecers can enjoy a quality living environment. Our government's financial contribution will provide families and seniors with safe and affordable housing. This is further proof that our investments benefit all regions of Quebec and all those seeking affordable housing."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Our government is committed to creating more affordable housing by collaborating with provincial and municipal governments, as well as non-profit partners who are doing excellent work in their communities. This announcement means that 20 more households in Petite-Rivière, including seniors and families, will soon have the dignity of an affordable home."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I applaud this housing project for families and independent seniors in our gorgeous Charlevoix region. This project will increase the supply of affordable housing in our community. I want to congratulate Accès Petite-Rivière, the Municipality of Petite-Rivière-Saint-François and their partners for this promising project, launched in 2021, who is becoming a reality today."

Kariane Bourassa, Member of the National Assembly for Charlevoix–Côte-de-Beaupré and Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister of Justice

"Investing in housing means investing in people's well-being at home. The addition of 20 new housing units is excellent news for Petite-Rivière-Saint-François in the Charlevoix region. Today's announcement is a concrete example of what we can achieve when governments and partners work together to build more housing, faster, for Quebecers and Canadians.''

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Quebec Lieutenant and Member of Parliament for Québec

"We are very proud to see this project come to fruition after many years of work. The construction of these 20 affordable housing units is an important solution to the lack of housing in our community. This success is the result of exemplary collaboration between the municipality, Accès Petite-Rivière and the SHQ. I want to thank the Government of Quebec, the Government of Canada and the Charlevoix RCM for their financial support. It will enable us to offer our citizens an accessible housing option and attract new families to our beautiful town."

Jean-Guy Bouchard, Mayor of Petite-Rivière-Saint-François

"We have worked with our partners to meet the challenge of access to affordable housing in our municipality. Today, I'm extremely pleased to see the success of our efforts in making our 20-unit project a reality. It's more than just a building. Access to affordable housing embodies our collective commitment to the right to housing for all. We want every citizen, whatever their financial situation, to be able to find their place."

Chantale Savard, President of Accès Petite-Rivière

Highlights:

Up to 16 of the 20 households could potentially benefit from the Rent Supplement Program of the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) to ensure they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of more than $275,000 over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Petite-Rivière-Saint-François (10%).

over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Petite-Rivière-Saint-François (10%). A total of $200,000 was also granted to Accès Petite-Rivière by the Charlevoix RCM through the Fonds éolien d'innovation et de développement régional.

