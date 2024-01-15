Construction DJL Inc. to pay $1.5 million for bid-rigging on public contracts in Québec

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Road construction company Construction DJL Inc. has been ordered to pay $1.5 million in connection with bid rigging for ministère des Transports du Québec paving contracts in the Granby region of Québec.

The payment is part of a settlement between the Public Prosecution Service of Canada and Construction DJL filed today with the Superior Court of Québec. The settlement ends the Competition Bureau's investigation of the company's role in a bid-rigging scheme between 2008 and 2009.

The settlement takes into account the fact that :

Construction DJL previously reimbursed overpayments related to the bid-rigging scheme through the Government of Québec's Voluntary Reimbursement Program and that;

the individuals involved in the scheme no longer work for the company.

As part of the settlement, the Court has also ordered the company to follow its corporate compliance program and to maintain appropriate control procedures to ensure its effectiveness.

Quote s

"The settlement reached with Construction DJL sends a strong message: bid-rigging is not tolerated in Canada. We will continue to investigate and take appropriate action against those who undermine fair competition."

Matthew Boswell,

Commissioner of Competition

Quick f acts

Bid-rigging on public contracts raises the cost for governments and amounts to a theft of taxpayers' money that could otherwise be spent on important public needs.

The Bureau launched its Collusion risk assessment tool for procurement agents to assist them in protecting their processes against bid-rigging.

If you suspect that you are a victim of big-rigging or have information about a bid-rigging scheme, please contact the Competition Bureau .

