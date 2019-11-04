ConstructConnect Canada and Toronto Construction Association launch monumental strategic alliance

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -- ConstructConnect Canada, Inc., a leading provider of pre-construction software and information, and Toronto Construction Association (TCA), one of North America's largest mixed-trade associations, today announced a monumental strategic alliance.

This new alliance will add significant value for both ConstructConnect customers and TCA members, while reinforcing a shared commitment to deliver industry-leading products and services to Canada's construction market.

As part of the alliance, all TCA Electronic Plans Room (EPR) members will be upgraded to the new ConstructConnect Project Intelligence (CCPI) platform at no additional initial cost, effective January 1, 2020, for the balance of their existing term. With CCPI, TCA members will benefit from a plethora of previously unavailable EPR features and functionality, allowing them to manage their entire pre-construction process from a single, fully-integrated workflow management platform.

Enhancements that TCA members will enjoy with CCPI include:

Access to pre-bid stage projects to fill their project pipelines earlier

Promotion on the ConstructConnect network to receive Invitations to Bid from general contractors using ConstructConnect's Bid Management solutions including SmartBid

Access to Canada's largest construction company database, including project history and key contacts

"Success in Ontario's competitive construction industry begins with sourcing profitable project opportunities, and it is precisely for that reason that TCA has partnered with ConstructConnect," stated John Mollenhauer, President and CEO of TCA. "The ConstructConnect platform is much more than just an electronic tendering platform, giving our members the competitive advantage that they deserve. This integrated solution promotes your company to general contractors, and based on your company profile, predicts projects of interest that you might otherwise miss. Projects you select can be collaboratively shared with colleagues. Documents are easily pushed to digital takeoff, and the mobile app makes tracking projects on-the-go possible with nothing more than a cellphone. Put simply, this all-in-one solution is best-in-class."

Upon membership renewal, TCA's EPR members will receive a significant discount on CCPI, which can be upgraded to include ConstructConnect Takeoff (CCTO), the only takeoff software on the market that allows users to go from project selection to takeoff within seconds, saving precious time usually spent preparing files. General contractor members can also purchase bid management and pre-qualification tools for a discounted price, and new TCA members will enjoy major discounts on CCPI and other software solutions as well.

"We are extremely proud to be strategically aligned with Canada's oldest and largest local construction association," said Mark Casaletto, President of ConstructConnect Canada, Inc. "This alliance with TCA marks a key milestone by bolstering the ConstructConnect network in Ontario. It provides TCA members with a lot more opportunities to grow their business, and greatly benefits our general contractor customers who will be able to invite the Greater Toronto Area's most active contractors to bid. We look forward to working with TCA to transform and lead innovation in the Canadian construction industry. Our combined efforts, synergies, services and tools allow both our customers and TCA members to have the competitive advantage they need to compete in a growing and evolving construction industry."

About ConstructConnect

ConstructConnect provides preconstruction solutions for North America's construction industry, offering the most robust project information, powering the largest network of users, and providing leading takeoff and estimating software. ConstructConnect is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies.

About TCA

The Toronto Construction Association (TCA) is Canada's oldest and largest local construction association, with over 1,800 member companies across the GTA. Since our humble beginning in 1867, TCA has been committed to promoting and upholding the highest standards of industry professionalism and has grown to become the uniting voice of Toronto's ICI industry.

