ConstructConnect Canada and Newfoundland & Labrador Construction Association Announce New Strategic Alliance

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - ConstructConnect Canada, Inc., the country's leading provider of preconstruction software and information, today announced a new strategic alliance with the Newfoundland & Labrador Construction Association (NLCA).

ConstructConnect and NLCA previously entered a strategic alliance in 2017, providing NLCA members with access to ConstructConnect's CMD Leads platform. Under the new, broader alliance, NLCA members will be upgraded and migrated to the ConstructConnect Platform with access to project intelligence, a free digital bid board, and additional benefits including:

Promotion on the ConstructConnect network to receive invitations-to-bid from general contractors using ConstructConnect's bid management solutions

Advanced features like document viewer, web takeoff tools, and access via native mobile apps on iOS and Android

Ability to upgrade to integrated solutions including: ConstructConnect Takeoff for all industry participants, and ConstructConnect Bid Management for general contractors

"ConstructConnect has, since the inception of our relationship, always delighted NLCA and its members with the most comprehensive project data, leading-edge software, and a collaborative approach to mutual growth of our organizations. The empathy of their team for every industry participant is the quality that wins us over every time, which is why we're thrilled to be entering into this new alliance", said Sandy Murphy, Chair of NLCA's board of directors.

The new alliance between ConstructConnect and NLCA is the latest in a long line of strategic alliances between ConstructConnect and local construction associations, including Toronto Construction Association, BuildWorks (Alberta), Sault Ste. Marie Construction Association, Construction Association of Thunder Bay, Barrie Construction Association, Hamilton-Halton Construction Association, and Independent Contractors and Businesses Association of British Columbia.

"Through key alliances with local construction associations, the acquisition of SmartBid in 2018, and growth of our project data customer base, we have built a very strong contractor network across Canada. The migration of NLCA members to the ConstructConnect Platform will now enable our general contractor customers to collaborate on more projects with a greater number of subcontractors and suppliers in Atlantic Canada", said Jonathan Kost, EVP and General Manager of ConstructConnect Canada.

By mid-September 2021, all NLCA electronic plan room members will have been upgraded to ConstructConnect Project Intelligence at no additional cost. As part of the alliance, NLCA electronic plan room members will receive full access to projects within Newfoundland and Labrador. At any time, members can upgrade their account to include additional geographies across Canada and the U.S., or add ConstructConnect Takeoff, which allows for multiple users located anywhere to collaborate on takeoffs in real time.

"Our members and the industry have benefited greatly since we introduced CMD Leads, especially due to the inclusion of the best pre-bid project information available for the province. The addition of project prioritization and workflow management tools offered by ConstructConnect Project Intelligence, and integrations with takeoff and bid management solutions, have the potential to modernize our members' businesses to a much greater extent", said Rhonda Neary, President and COO of NLCA.

The Honourable Andrew Parsons, Q.C., Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology for Newfoundland and Labrador also expressed his support for this initiative, saying that "It is my mandate to be a strategic partner to the province's innovation leaders, so we can together help businesses in our province thrive by getting them access to cutting-edge technologies. In a post-pandemic environment, this introduction of software that can enable remote work and increase the efficiency of our construction companies is welcomed with open arms, and we applaud NLCA's decision and leadership to make this possible".

About ConstructConnect

ConstructConnect is a leading provider of construction information and technology solutions in North America and is committed to transforming the way the construction industry does business by providing its customers the tools, information, and connections needed to drive their success. ConstructConnect brings the construction industry together with the most complete, accurate, and actionable construction data and tools to drive success in national, regional, and local markets. For more information, visit constructconnect.com.

About Newfoundland and Labrador Construction Association

NLCA was founded in 1968 to serve as the "Voice of your Provincial Construction Industry." They support members by providing a forum through which they can discuss and resolve matters of common interest. The goal of NLCA is to act as a public face for the sector while inspiring professionalism, innovation, productivity, and profitability in its members.

