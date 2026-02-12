Constellation HomeBuilder Systems Launches BuilderMetrix for Excel, Bringing Real‑Time Homebuilding Insights Directly Into Excel

Empowering builders with live, flexible, Excel native reporting that eliminates exports and manual data work.

MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, the largest provider of homebuilding software solutions and services in North America, today announced the availability of BuilderMetrix® for Excel, a powerful add-on to BuilderMetrix, the company's robust reporting, data analytics, and benchmarking tool.

BuilderMetrix for Excel gives homebuilders a fast, familiar, and flexible way to analyze operational, financial, and construction data without manual exports or complex reporting steps. Teams across Accounting, Purchasing, Construction, Operations, and Sales now have the freedom to analyze information the way they want and build highly customizable reports with ease.

BuilderMetrix for Excel supports Microsoft Excel on Windows, Mac, and the web (Microsoft 365), giving homebuilders flexible access to live data anywhere they work.

The Excel add-on gives builders:

Real‑time refresh of live ERP financials, job costs, GL balances, AP, sales data, and more

of live ERP financials, job costs, GL balances, AP, sales data, and more Flexible reporting via ready-to-use analyzers or customizable templates using Excel pivots, charts, graphs, filters, and formulas

via ready-to-use analyzers or customizable templates using Excel pivots, charts, graphs, filters, and formulas Instant drilldown from summary to transaction level data

from summary to transaction level data Fewer errors and less manual work , thanks to the elimination of CSV exports and stale data

, thanks to the elimination of CSV exports and stale data Clear visibility into cost drivers, margin trends, vendor performance, and project health

"BuilderMetrix for Excel will make our NEWSTAR data more accessible to the teams who rely on it every day," said Joseph Matthews, Vice President at Andrin Homes. "We see it supporting greater transparency and consistency across our business."

"BuilderMetrix for Excel aligns with our commitment to stronger, data driven decision-making," said Todd Kearney, Director of Information Technology at DSLD Homes. "We see significant potential in having our teams work directly with live homebuilder and industry data in Excel, and we're looking forward to the value this will bring as we roll it out."

While other Excel-based analytics tools connect to a single builder ERP system, BuilderMetrix leverages live, performance tuned, homebuilding specific data sourced from the builder's ERP, Constellation's proprietary benchmarks, and more. This gives users faster insight, better accuracy, and more robust homebuilding specific data drill down paths across departments.

In addition to broader data coverage and benchmarking, BuilderMetrix for Excel delivers capabilities that other providers cannot match, including:

Customizable, cross-module analyzers : build flexible analyzers that combine data from multiple sources for a holistic view.

: build flexible analyzers that combine data from multiple sources for a holistic view. AI intelligence : surface instant insights with Stella AI, powered by BuilderMetrix data.

: surface instant insights with Stella AI, powered by BuilderMetrix data. NX-ready: seamlessly works with NX, Constellation's next generation ERP platform.

seamlessly works with NX, Constellation's next generation ERP platform. Unified ecosystem: work with a single vendor for data, licensing, support, and upgrades.

"BuilderMetrix for Excel is a breakthrough for homebuilders who rely on Excel but need real-time, accurate data to make smarter decisions," said Paolo Benzan, Vice President of Data Strategy at Constellation HomeBuilder Systems. "It gives builders the confidence to act quickly, backed by information they can trust."

Better together: BuilderMetrix and Stella AI

BuilderMetrix powers Stella AI, Constellation's enterprise-grade AI agent. Teams can now explore underlying data directly in Excel, while Stella AI brings the same information to life with instant natural language answers.

Together, Stella AI and BuilderMetrix form a modern, end‑to‑end intelligence ecosystem that gives leaders both speed and transparency.

Constellation's data experts will be at the International Builders' Show (IBS) in Orlando, February 17-19, 2026, Booth S7049. To schedule a demo of BuilderMetrix at IBS or to learn more, visit our website or email [email protected].

About Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the largest provider of software and services in the building industry. Their innovative software solutions, available as standalone or integrated systems, empower builders with information to drive business objectives and simplify the process of building homes and condos. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the home building software division of Constellation Software Inc., an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, which is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CSU).

