Constellation HomeBuilder Systems Announces Stella AI - The Purpose‑Built AI Agent Delivering Instant, Decision‑Ready Insights for Homebuilders

Built to streamline decisions across every department, from purchasing and construction to finance and executive leadership.

MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, the largest provider of homebuilding software solutions and services in North America, today announced Stella AI, an enterprise-grade AI agent for homebuilders. Built for executives and frontline teams alike, Stella AI blends industry‑specific intelligence, data security, and integration with builder workflows.

Stella AI gives builders immediate visibility into market trends, performance shifts, and opportunities for improvement by surfacing insights from BuilderMetrix - Constellation's proprietary real-time data, analytics, and benchmarking platform. BuilderMetrix features a robust homebuilding dataset which includes aggregated and anonymized financial and operational data from live builder ERP systems, and other third-party data that a builder may subscribe to.

"Constellation's launch of Stella AI marks a turning point for our industry," said Ty Brewer, Chief Digital Officer at HistoryMaker Homes. "Most builders are just beginning to explore AI, but Constellation is already shaping what the future will look like, with practical, builder‑ready tools that will help homebuilders unlock efficiencies and gain a competitive edge."

"We've been working closely with builders to bring Stella to life," said Bob Swainhart, Vice President Enterprise Solutions at Constellation HomeBuilder Systems. "While every builder's needs are different, the goal is the same: gain efficiency, improve decision-making, and stay competitive - and Stella is built to support that."

AI built for the realities of homebuilding

Stella AI is not a generic chatbot. It is a purpose‑built homebuilding intelligence engine that helps builders:

Surface clear insights sourced from robust homebuilder and industry data

Get complete visibility across communities, divisions, and timeframes to spot cost overruns, schedule risk, and margin erosion sooner

Compare performance instantly across divisions, communities, time periods in seconds - and benchmark against anonymized industry peers

Get immediate answers to operational and executive‑level questions without digging through or manually creating reports

"Stella AI transforms how builder teams operate," continued Swainhart. "What might take a purchasing agent hours across disparate sources can now be answered in seconds. Builders get both speed and confidence; with insights backed by the same trusted data foundation they rely on today."

Constellation will showcase Stella AI at the International Builders' Show in Orlando, February 17–19, 2026, Booth S7049. Special introductory pricing will be available at the show. To schedule a demo at IBS or to learn more, visit our website or email [email protected].

About Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is a leading provider of software and services in the building industry. Their innovative software solutions, available as standalone or integrated systems, empower builders with information to drive business objectives and simplify the process of building homes and condos. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is part of the Perseus Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, which is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CSU).

