Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo in Montreal For the Sélection Mondiale Des Vins du Canada And RASPIPAV

The Charming Taste of Europe brings Abruzzo wines to Montreal to participate in these important events aimed at the Canadian market

MONTREAL , Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ -- Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo is excited to join the list of participants at two of Montreal's most prestigious wine events, Sélection Mondiales des Vins du Canada and RASPIPAV , taking place from October 11th to 15th and October 14th to 16th, respectively.

The 30th edition of the Sélection Mondiale des Vins du Canada, one of the most esteemed international wine tasting competitions in the world and the largest in North America, will feature the participation of Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo alongside a group of producers. They will submit their wines for evaluation by a panel of professional judges tasked with identifying the best wines in various categories based on several oenological criteria to determine their quality. This year's edition will take place at the ITHQ (Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec) from October 11th to 15th.

Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo will also be involved in additional activities during the Sélection Mondiale des Vins du Canada. On Thursday, October 12th, together with a selected group of producers seeking agents in Quebec, they will present their wines during a series of B2B meetings scheduled at the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Canada from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm.

Additionally, in collaboration with wine expert Kler-Yann Bouteiller , the consortium will host an educational masterclass at the ITHQ from 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm. Media and sommeliers from Canada will have the opportunity to taste wines from seven Abruzzo producers.

To conclude the day, Consorzio Abruzzo and nine producers will participate in the Sélections Mondiales des Vins Gala from 6:30 pm to 9 pm at ITHQ. They will be accompanied by speaker Guénaël Revel, also known as Monsieur Bulles , as they present their wines to media and sommeliers.

"Canada has always been a big supporter and consumer of Abruzzo wines," says Alessandro Nicodemi, President of Consorzio Tutela Vini Abruzzo, "and that's why we are happy to be back and give Canadian trade and media the opportunity to taste a selection of some of our best wines."

Following its participation at the Sélection Mondiale des Vins du Canada , Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo will take part in RASPIPAV (The Regroupement des Agences Spécialisées dans la promotion des importations privées d'alcool) from October 14th to 16th with nine selected producers.

RASPIPAV was created with the intention of providing support to agencies involved in promoting privately imported wines in Quebec. There are fifty-one wine agencies that specialize in the search and promotion of artisanal wines, which are often representative of their respective regions, and they cater to a diverse clientele, including demanding restaurateurs, curious wine enthusiasts, and knowledgeable connoisseurs.

The activities aimed at the Canadian Market are part of the 'Charming Taste of Europe' , a three-year campaign, started in 2021 and promoted by the Vini d'Abruzzo consortium from Italy and the Bordeaux White Wines consortium, in collaboration with fruit producers from Greece's Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) and Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas"), co-financed by the European Union. The program, co-financed by the European Union, aims to increase awareness of high-quality agricultural products in the American and Canadian markets.

About the Charming Taste of Europe:

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes. The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" and the Bordeaux White Wines consortium. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains

