Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation Announces its 2020 First Quarter Results

Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation

Feb 25, 2020, 17:01 ET

VAUGHAN, ON, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation today announced its fiscal 2020 first quarter results.


3 months ended

December 31

2019

2018

($000's except earnings per share)



 Revenue

$

-

$3



Net loss for the period

$

63

$

116



Loss per share

$

0.003

$

0.005

Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation is an Ontario-based company that trades on the NEX board under the symbol "CXA.H"

For further information: Mr. Arnold J. Resnick, 905-669-3685

