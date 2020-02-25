Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation Announces its 2020 First Quarter Results

VAUGHAN, ON, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation today announced its fiscal 2020 first quarter results.



3 months ended December 31

2019 2018 ($000's except earnings per share)







Revenue $ - $3





Net loss for the period $ 63 $ 116





Loss per share $ 0.003 $ 0.005

Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation is an Ontario-based company that trades on the NEX board under the symbol "CXA.H"

