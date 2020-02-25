Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation Announces its 2020 First Quarter Results
Feb 25, 2020, 17:01 ET
VAUGHAN, ON, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation today announced its fiscal 2020 first quarter results.
|
3 months ended
December 31
|
2019
|
2018
|
($000's except earnings per share)
|
Revenue
|
$
|
-
|
$3
|
Net loss for the period
|
$
|
63
|
$
|
116
|
Loss per share
|
$
|
0.003
|
$
|
0.005
Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation is an Ontario-based company that trades on the NEX board under the symbol "CXA.H"
SOURCE Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation
For further information: Mr. Arnold J. Resnick, 905-669-3685
Share this article