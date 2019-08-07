Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation Announces its 2019 Third Quarter Results
Aug 07, 2019, 17:01 ET
CONCORD, ON, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation today announced its fiscal 2019 third quarter results.
|
3 months ended
June 30
|
9 months ended
June 30
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
($000's except earnings per share)
|
Revenue
|
$-
|
$22
|
$5
|
$59
|
Net loss for the period
|
$(63)
|
$(74)
|
$(297)
|
$(278)
|
Loss per share
|
$(0.003)
|
$(0.004)
|
$(0.014)
|
$(0.014)
Net earnings for the nine months of 2019 include a $29 cost sharing recovery from a prior year land development project.
Net earnings for the first nine months of 2018 include foreign exchange gains of $110 and $56 of cost recoveries from the Company's house building co-tenancies which were wound up in the third quarter.
With the sale of its investment properties on June 30, 2017, as previously reported, the Company discontinued and divested a substantial portion of its operations and has ceased to be actively engaged in ongoing business.
Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation is an Ontario-based company that trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (NEX) under the symbol "CXA.H"
Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation
For further information: Mr. Arnold J. Resnick, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, 905-669-3685
