Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation Announces its 2019 Third Quarter Results

CONCORD, ON, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation today announced its fiscal 2019 third quarter results.



3 months ended June 30 9 months ended June 30

2019 2018 2019 2018 ($000's except earnings per share)

















Revenue $- $22 $5 $59









Net loss for the period $(63) $(74) $(297) $(278)









Loss per share $(0.003) $(0.004) $(0.014) $(0.014)

Net earnings for the nine months of 2019 include a $29 cost sharing recovery from a prior year land development project.

Net earnings for the first nine months of 2018 include foreign exchange gains of $110 and $56 of cost recoveries from the Company's house building co-tenancies which were wound up in the third quarter.

With the sale of its investment properties on June 30, 2017, as previously reported, the Company discontinued and divested a substantial portion of its operations and has ceased to be actively engaged in ongoing business.

Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation is an Ontario-based company that trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (NEX) under the symbol "CXA.H"

