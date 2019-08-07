Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation Announces its 2019 Third Quarter Results

News provided by

Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation

Aug 07, 2019, 17:01 ET

CONCORD, ON, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation today announced its fiscal 2019 third quarter results.


3 months ended

June 30

9 months ended

June 30

2019

2018

2019

2018

($000's except earnings per share)








 Revenue

$-

$22

$5

$59





Net loss for the period

$(63)

$(74)

$(297)

$(278)





Loss per share

$(0.003)

$(0.004)

$(0.014)

$(0.014)

Net earnings for the nine months of 2019 include a $29 cost sharing recovery from a prior year land development project.

Net earnings for the first nine months of 2018 include foreign exchange gains of $110 and $56 of cost recoveries from the Company's house building co-tenancies which were wound up in the third quarter.

With the sale of its investment properties on June 30, 2017, as previously reported, the Company discontinued and divested a substantial portion of its operations and has ceased to be actively engaged in ongoing business.

Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation is an Ontario-based company that trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (NEX) under the symbol "CXA.H"

SOURCE Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation

For further information: Mr. Arnold J. Resnick, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, 905-669-3685

Related Links

http://no web site

Organization Profile

Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation

You just read:

Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation Announces its 2019 Third Quarter Results

News provided by

Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation

Aug 07, 2019, 17:01 ET