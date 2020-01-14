Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation Announces its 2019 Annual and Fourth Quarter Results

VAUGHAN, ON, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation today announced its annual and fourth quarter results for fiscal 2019.



3 months ended September 30 12 months ended September 30

2019 2018 2019 2018 ($000's except earnings per share)

















Revenue $ - $20 $5 $79









Net earnings (loss) $(29) $(111) $(326) $(328)









Earnings (loss) per share $(0.001) $(0.006) $(0.016) $(0.016)

Revenue in 2019 and 2018 includes only interest income with no revenue from active business operations since, as previously announced, the Company sold its two remaining investment properties at the end of the third quarter of 2017 and wound up the last of its house building co-tenancies at the end of the third quarter of 2018.

The net loss for 2019 was reduced by $29 as a result of a cost recovery related to a prior land sale.

The net loss for 2018 was reduced by foreign exchange gains of $110 and $56 of cost recoveries from the Company's house building co-tenancies which were wound up in the third quarter.

Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation is an Ontario-based company that trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (NEX) under the symbol "CXA.H"

