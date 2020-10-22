Consolidated HCI Announces Stock Option Grants

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation (the "Company" or "Consolidated HCI") (NEX: CXA.H) announces that it has granted stock options for a total of 2,057,586 class B shares of the Company to certain directors and officers of the Company. These stock options are exercisable at $0.13 per stock option and will expire on October 22, 2025. These stock options vest and become exercisable immediately upon the grant date.

Following the grant of stock options, the Company has a total of 2,057,586 stock options outstanding, representing 9.99% of the outstanding class B shares of the Company. The stock option grant is subject to NEX approval.

About Consolidated HCI

Consolidated HCI is an Ontario-based company that trades on the NEX board under the symbol "CXA.H".

