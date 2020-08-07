Consolidated HCI Announces Board and Management Changes

VAUGHAN, ON, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW - Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation (the "Company" or "Consolidated HCI") (NEX: CXA.H) announces the following changes to its board of directors and management team.

Stanley Goldfarb, Marc Muzzo, John H. Craig, John H. Daniels, Richard Gambin and Rudolph Bratty have all resigned as directors from the Company.

Stanley Goldfarb (President and Chief Executive Officer), Marc Muzzo (Vice-President), John H. Craig (Secretary) and Arnold Resnick (Chief Financial Officer) have all resigned from their respective offices with the Company.

In order to fill the vacancies created by the aforementioned resignations, Bradley Morris, Mike Dai and Peter Simeon were appointed to act as directors of the Company. Bradley Morris was appointed Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Secretary and Mike Dai was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Goldfarb, Mr. Muzzo, Mr. Craig, Mr. Daniels, Mr. Gambin, Mr. Bratty and Mr. Resnick for their services and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

About Consolidated HCI

Consolidated HCI is an Ontario-based company that trades on the NEX board under the symbol "CXA.H".

For further information: Bradley Morris - Chief Executive Officer, Phone: 289-242-2124, Email: [email protected]