ConsidraCare Launches Platform to Manage Transnational Care for Loved Ones at Home and Abroad

Families in turn struggle with the stress and high costs of finding trustworthy care in an industry that can be fragmented, inefficient, and plagued by high caregiver turnover. A challenge that is deeply personal for ConsidraCare CEO and co-founder Saba Tauseef, an internationally-trained physician.

"I moved to Canada with my husband in 2001 for education," says Dr. Tauseef. "We fell in love with the country and its values and decided to make it our home. Now we have two daughters, one in university and the other in middle school, and are also managing care for our aging parents in Pakistan."

Saba, who has previously worked as a family physician and anaesthesiologist in Asia, and is a dementia care specialist, founded ConsidraCare in 2021 with her husband, global business leader and entrepreneur Tauseef Riaz. To-date, ConsidraCare has delivered more than 10,000 care hours across southern Ontario, with an average cost savings of 25% per family versus the traditional home care alternatives and retirement communities.

The company is currently expanding its service offering in all provinces across Canada to address transgeographic care, where families live too far away to play a day-to-day role in care for their loved ones.

"Our platform, with its built-in intelligence and automation, lowers the cost of care delivery and management, and makes senior care more affordable and accessible – not just locally in Ontario but also in remote and smaller communities across Canada and in emerging markets abroad," says Saba, who is also currently working as a telemedicine physician for rural women in Asia. "Our goal is to remove the stress of finding high-quality, reliable care, and not knowing what is happening on a daily basis. With the ConsidraCare platform, everyone is kept informed in real-time, and instead of hours spent on administration and caregiver scheduling, families can focus on what matters most: their relationships with their loved ones."

ConsidraCare's Brampton , Ontario headquarters location gives the company a unique competitive advantage, according to COO and co-founder Tauseef Riaz.

"Brampton is the fastest-growing city in Canada, and also one of the most diverse cities not just in Canada – but in the world – with over 250 cultures speaking 115 languages," says Tauseef. "It was an ideal place to headquarter our company and pilot our solution. We aspire to build a platform that works for families representing many different backgrounds and cultures, who are not just managing care for aging relatives in Canada, but also in locations abroad."

According to Statistics Canada , over 1.3 million new immigrants settled permanently in Canada from 2016 to 2021, the highest number of recent immigrants recorded in a Canadian census. Asia, including the Middle East, is the continent of birth for the majority of recent immigrants (62%) and almost one in five recent immigrants (18.6%) were born in India, making it the leading country of birth for recent immigration to Canada.

ConsidraCare is launching a pilot in Pakistan in summer 2023 and is actively pursuing partnerships with international telemedicine and pharmacy companies to expand across Asia to address the aging population and growing diaspora of overseas immigrants worried about their parents back home.

"We want to provide seniors with superior and affordable care, and also provide caregivers – particularly those from underrepresented groups – with equitable and dignified job opportunities that pay well and where they feel like they are respected and supported," says Saba. "This is a female-led and operated company, with more than 95% of its employees being women from minority communities."

In addition to launching in-home services across Canada in 2023, ConsidraCare is creating an ecosystem of partnerships with related services, such as with Bloom Finance , a reverse-mortgage company, to allow seniors to access the value of their homes to fund private care. ConsidraCare also plans on expanding through licensing its platform to smaller senior care organizations in remote Canadian locations.

To learn more about ConsidraCare's services for Canadians, visit their website or email their customer support team at [email protected] . For more information on the upcoming pilot in Pakistan or ConsidraCare's expansion in Asia, contact [email protected] .

About Considracare

ConsidraCare is a care assistance and caregiver placement platform. We provide affordable and high-quality at-home care to seniors across Ontario. We are dedicated to helping Canadian seniors age in the safety, comfort and dignity of their own homes. We are also committed to creating well-paying and respectable placement opportunities for caregiving professionals and empowering them to deliver the best quality care through training, support and a state-of-the-art technology platform. For more information please visit www.considracare.com or contact us at [email protected] .

SOURCE ConsidraCare

For further information: Angela Bourne, Altitude Accelerator, [email protected]