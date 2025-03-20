Conservation Excellence Certification Program Announces First Certified Land Trusts

Couchiching Conservancy, Ontario

"This certification represents a watershed moment for land conservation in Canada," said Lara Ellis, Executive Director of the Centre for Land Conservation. "These six organizations have demonstrated exceptional commitment to conservation excellence. Their certification signals to donors, partners, and communities that they operate at the highest levels of professional practice and conservation impact."

Protected natural areas are essential to the quality of life of Canadians, providing wildlife habitat and places for recreation, connecting people with nature in their communities, conserving vital biodiversity, and serving as natural carbon sinks that help mitigate climate change impacts.

Recent polling shows that accreditation programs like the Conservation Excellence Certification strongly influence donor confidence, with 90% of Canadian donors reporting increased confidence in third-party certified organizations.

The Conservation Excellence Certification Program, supported by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), philanthropic foundations, and individual donors, promotes conservation excellence through third-party evaluation of conservation impact, governance, and organizational sustainability against nationally adopted standards and practices. Certified organizations are authorized to use the Conservation Excellence Certification Trustmark and will be listed in a public registry on the CLC website.

Additional land trusts are currently undergoing assessment, and the program aims to enroll up to 40 land trusts across Canada by March 2026.

This program has been made possible due to financial contributions from Environment Climate Change Canada, the McLean Foundation, Power Corporation of Canada, the Echo Foundation and the Michael Young Family Foundation.

Quotes from certified conservation organizations:

Ontario Farmland Trust

"Ontario Farmland Trust is honoured to receive Conservation Excellence Certification, reaffirming our commitment to protecting Ontario's agricultural and natural landscapes for future generations. We are proud to be recognized for our dedication to the Canadian Land Trust Standards and Practices and to join this inaugural cohort of certified land trusts. We look forward to advancing land stewardship alongside the Centre for Land Conservation and fellow members of the land trust community." - Martin Straathof, Executive Director, Ontario Farmland Trust

Southern Interior Land Trust (SILT) - BC

"For our small volunteer land trust, achieving this certificate demonstrates that excellence in conservation isn't about size – it's about commitment to best practices and measurable results," explains Judie Steeves, President of the Southern Interior Land Trust. "This recognition will help us build stronger partnerships and secure more habitat for wildlife."

Nature Trust of New Brunswick

"We are honoured to be among the first land trusts in Canada to achieve Conservation Excellence Certification. This recognition underscores our dedication to being a professional organization, trusted with the responsibility to protect nature — strengthening climate resilience in our communities and safeguarding New Brunswick's precious natural habitats and the wildlife that depend on them, for future generations." - Stephanie Merrill, CEO, Nature Trust of New Brunswick

BACKGROUNDER

About the Conservation Excellence Certification Program:

The program is made possible through the support of Environment and Climate Change Canada, Power Corporation, the Echo Foundation, the Michael Young Family Foundation, and donors from across Canada

Certification is based on Canadian Land Trust Standards and Practices (CLTSPs)

Organizations are evaluated on conservation outcomes, governance, sustainability practices, strategic planning, and financial management

Recent polling shows 90% of Canadian donors have increased confidence in third-party certified organizations

Certification is valid for four years, with the option to renew

Certified organizations receive authorization to use the Conservation Excellence Certification Trustmark

A public registry of certified organizations will be maintained on the CLC website

About Land Trusts in Canada

Over 140 regional and community land trusts operate across Canada

Land trusts are non-profit charitable organizations focused on conserving private property through donation, acquisition and conservation agreements

Land trusts have protected over 112,000 hectares of Canada's terrestrial land mass

About the Centre for Land Conservation

The Centre for Land Conservation (CLC) was established in 2019 as a national think-tank that advances whole landscape conservation and stewardship through certification, policy, and research. For more information: www.centreforlandconservation.org

