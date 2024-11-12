Conscious Collective Partners with Up With Women/Exponenti'elles for Holiday Campaign to Support 360 Women and Gender Diverse Individuals at Risk of Homelessness across Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Conscious Collective (CC), a leader in responsible corporate gifting, announces its holiday campaign partnership with Up With Women/Exponenti'elles (UWW/EXP), a Canadian charity helping low-income women and gender-diverse individuals escape poverty and build sustainable careers. CC aims to raise $45,000 to deliver holiday cheer and encouragement to individuals across Canada facing housing instability.

CC's campaign supports a prevention-focused approach through the impactful work by UWW/EXP. The funds will create gift boxes, each valued at $200, filled with inspiring items sourced from small, diversely-owned Canadian businesses. These gift boxes are intended to uplift UWW/EXP clients who are navigating challenges like poverty, trauma, and housing insecurity.

"Witnessing the rise in homelessness across our cities inspired us to support a proactive approach," said Melissa Botelho, Founder of Conscious Collective. "When I met Lia from UWW/EXP and saw the impact of their programs, we knew we had to join forces to support their transformative work."

UWW/EXP's coaching programs have a strong track record: clients completing their year-long program more than double their income, with 90% reporting significant personal and professional progress. One success story is Valerie, a single mother who overcame addiction, escaped an abusive relationship and through UWW/EXP's year-long program, worked with a certified coach, who guided her to build her confidence and discover her values. Led by her passion for supporting others, Valerie applied for a role at UWW/EXP and progressed from program participant to Regional Manager over a 6 year period. Now she supports her daughter, father and other women and gender-diverse individuals on their journey to stability.

"The holiday season can be challenging for those facing poverty. These thoughtful gifts will bring warmth and hope, reminding our clients they're not alone," said Lia Grimanis, Founder & CEO of UWW/EXP. "We are grateful to Conscious Collective for making this possible."

Get Involved Conscious Collective is donating all campaign profits and partnering with their sponsors to raise $45,000 to cover cost of goods from Canadian small businesses. Donations of any amount, which are eligible for charitable tax receipts, can be made through the campaign's donation link . Contributions of $5,000 or more will be recognized in future campaign media coverage.

About Conscious Collective CC transforms corporate gifting through ethically sourced, impactful gifts that prioritize social equity and environmental responsibility.

About Up With Women/Exponenti'elles UWW/EXP is a Canadian charity helping marginalized women and gender-diverse individuals permanently exit poverty through career coaching and holistic support.

SOURCE CONSCIOUS CORPORATE COLLECTIVE, INC.

Press Contacts: Melissa Botelho, Founder, Conscious Collective, Phone: 416-797-9770, Email: [email protected]; Lena Balkaran, Director of Philanthropy, Up With Women/Exponenti'elles, Phone: 647-699-7804, Email: [email protected]