Conquest Planning raises $7.5 million in follow-on investment to accelerate growth and reach new global markets

New capital comes from existing investors Portage Ventures, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures and IGM Financial

Conquest plans to use funds to continue to accelerate product innovation, expand internationally and build out the team

WINNIPEG, MB, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Conquest Planning Inc., ("Conquest" or "the Company") today announced it has raised $7.5 million in funding from existing investors Portage Ventures, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures and IGM Financial, reflecting the company's rapid growth and significant market demand for its financial planning software solution.

Today's announcement comes less than 18 months after Conquest raised $3 million in a seed funding round and underscores investor excitement and strong support for the company's mission of transforming the financial planning industry with beautiful, intuitive, and hyper personalized financial plans.

"We are thrilled to receive such strong and resounding support from some of the most reputable and forward-thinking venture capital firms. Each investor provides unique strategic benefits to our business in addition to funding," said Conquest CEO Mark Evans. "Fidelity International Strategic Ventures offers us great support as we expand into the United Kingdom. Portage and its Power Group affiliation continues to drive strong relationships and exposure both locally and in global markets for us. The investment from IGM Financial – coupled with their purchase of our software to fulfill the financial planning needs of about one million clients coast to coast – has helped us build on our existing momentum here in Canada."

Conquest offers its customers an intuitive and innovative financial planning software solution that uses artificial intelligence to help advisors and consumers easily understand the impact of holistic financial decisions. The software is adaptable to support consumer-initiated digital planning as well as digital coplanning with an advisor. Clients enjoy a beautiful, simple, and hyper-customized financial plan which reflects in real-time the impact of changes in a client's financial picture.

"The thesis that led us to invest in Conquest was simple: we wanted to find the best financial planning software company in the world. Little did we know, the best in the world was being built by Mark and his team right here in Winnipeg," said Paul Desmarais III, Chairman and CEO of Sagard Holdings. "Since our initial investment, Conquest hasn't slowed down for a moment, and we believe it has transformative potential for the financial services industry globally."

Since October 2020, the company has signed contracts with market leading firms including IG Wealth Management, Investment Planning Counsel, and Canada Life in addition to a robust sales pipeline of qualified opportunities currently in progress. The company has also partnered with FinTechs and resellers including Flinks, d1g1t, Purpose Advisory Solutions, and Croesus to offer an even wider set of features across the entire advisory value chain, from data gathering to analytics to risk management.

About Conquest Planning

Conquest Planning is Canada's leading financial planning software company with a purpose-driven approach to delivering financial advice. The company is built on the foundational belief that every single person deserves access to great financial advice. Users of Conquest Planning leverage the intuitively designed product, simple onboarding process, and data driven artificial intelligence to accelerate the delivery of beautifully designed hyper-customized financial plans. Established in 2018, Conquest Planning was founded by a team of FinTech veterans whose track record of success spans over 30 years in the financial planning software space.

