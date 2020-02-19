Conquest Planning raises $3 million in seed funding to improve financial planning

WINNIPEG, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Conquest Planning Inc., ("Conquest" or "the Company") today announced it has raised $3-million in seed funding from Portag3 Ventures and the FinTech Strategic Investments group at Eight Roads.

Conquest offers its customers a financial planning software solution that uses artificial intelligence to help advisors and consumers easily understand the impact of holistic financial decisions.

Founded in 2018 by experienced, repeat entrepreneurs in the financial planning space from EISI, Inc., Conquest's ambition is to simplify the financial planning process and make it more approachable for all consumers. Financial planning software has remained complex, forcing advisors to solve plans through the trial and error of applying financial strategies.

"The ethos of Conquest Planning is to get more people into financial plans. With a long history in the financial planning technology space, our founding team was able to leverage our experience to re-imagine a more engaging and efficient financial planning process for advisors and customers. This industry is ripe for change and we are fortunate to be initiating this journey with such great partners in Portag3 Ventures and Eight Roads. I am excited to be back!" said Dr. Mark Evans, President & CEO of Conquest.

As part of the funding round, Stephanie Choo, Partner at Portag3 Ventures and Michael Sim from the FinTech Strategic Investments team at Eight Roads will join the board of Conquest.

"We've spent a lot of time looking at the advisor-tech market. We believe the way people interact with their finances is changing, and so will the type of advice and support they seek. In Conquest, we've found an experienced team that has designed software that will vastly improve the client-advisor experience, giving many more people access to personalised financial plans," said Sim.



"We have been looking for a team with a solid plan to truly modernize the financial planning space. We believe we have found that in Conquest. Mark and his team's mission to make financial planning more accessible is the innovative change this industry —and consumers – desperately need," said Adam Felesky, CEO of Portag3 Ventures.

Conquest continues to scale its team with an imminent release to market planned for later this year.

About Conquest Planning, Inc.

Conquest Planning, Inc., founded in 2018, believes the efficient delivery of prioritized financial planning strategies to consumers and financial advisors will build a better advice model. Better educated consumers/advisors will increase the number of people who engage in financial advice, driving a more literate financial future. Available in Canada, and the U.K., Conquest was created by a team of financial planning and technology entrepreneurs. To learn more, visit www.conquestplanning.com.

About Portag3 Ventures

Portag3 Ventures is an early-stage investor supporting the world's most innovative financial technology companies. Its team has deep entrepreneurial and industry experience and provides its founders with full access to the firm's partners, in-house experts, and broader global ecosystem. Portag3 — alongside Diagram Ventures, a fintech venture builder — is a part of the venture capital strategy of Sagard Holdings, a multi-strategy alternative investment platform. Portag3 has a presence in Toronto, Montreal, New York, Europe and Southeast Asia.

About Eight Roads FinTech Strategic Investments

Eight Roads Fintech Strategic Investments is a new team, established to build and invest in fintech businesses and technologies with strategic adjacencies to Fidelity International. The team backed Moneybox, a savings and investment platform in the UK, and Kuvera, the Indian digital investment advisor. Eight Roads is a proprietary investment firm, backed by Fidelity. Eightroads.com

SOURCE Conquest Planning