Conquest and Flinks Bring Holistic Financial Planning to Wealth and Insurance Advisors

WINNIPEG, MB, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Conquest Planning Inc., (Conquest), and Flinks publicly announced today the formation of a strategic partnership to provide financial planning firms and their advisors with an industry-leading integrated aggregation solution. Working together, the two companies will deliver an integrated mix of Conquest's state-of-the-art financial planning application and Flinks' best-in-class financial data aggregation & analytics platform.

The financial services industry is eager for ways to modernize client experiences, improve accuracy, and have greater impact on peoples' lives. This partnership will enable the required connection points to deliver on that objective. The ability to securely aggregate clients' existing positions and cash flow information directly into their financial plan, will deepen the accuracy and impact of plans delivered via firms who have chosen Conquest as their financial planning engine. Flinks' industry-leading security and expertise in open finance solutions, with the ability to connect to virtually all banking institutions and over 75 investment platforms in Canada alone, makes it a great partner of choice for Conquest.

Both Flinks and Conquest are passionate about transforming the financial services space. Their teams have extensive technology and integration experience. Flinks has been incredibly successful to date with enabling financial businesses of all sizes and sectors of activities, including major institutions, integrate financial data aggregation and analytics. Meanwhile, the Conquest application was built by the experts who originally founded Emerging Information Systems Inc. (EISI). EISI developed the NaviPlan platform that previously grew to be one of the leading platforms for planning in North America. Coming back into the space in 2018, Conquest has reimagined the client-advisor experience, and developed an innovative platform that allows for true digital co-planning.

Yves-Gabriel Leboeuf, Chief Executive Officer of Flinks, said, "Every financial advisor stands to benefit from open finance solutions, but the vast majority of firms simply can't make the transition on their own at the moment. This partnership removes technical barriers, making it easier than ever to deliver plans based on accurate and up-to-date financial information."

Ken Lotocki, Chief Product Officer, Conquest Planning said, "Digitizing and simplifying how financial advice providers gather data from their clients is an important objective for Conquest Planning. This partnership with Flinks and their cutting-edge data aggregation services, provides yet another way to meet this objective."

About Flinks

Flinks is the financial data layer powering the internet. Trusted by millions of individuals accessing financial services at world-class companies, Flinks enables businesses to connect to their customers' financial accounts, enrich this data, and utilize it to deliver better digital products. Serving innovators in lending, fintech, digital banking, asset management and insurance, Flinks is quickly becoming a global leader in financial data connectivity and analytics. To learn more, visit flinks.com .

About Conquest Planning Inc.

Conquest Planning Inc. (est. 2018) delivers personalized, prioritized financial planning strategies that will help advisors and their clients see what possibilities exist for their financial future. They believe a goals-based approach to financial literacy delivered through a human centered, digital experience will increase the number of people who benefit from advice. Available in Canada and the U.K., Conquest was founded by a team of financial planning and technology experts. To learn more, visit www.conquestplanning.com . Follow us @ LinkedIn

