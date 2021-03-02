Conquering the Stigma of Mental Health One Summit at a Time

"Every mountain is scary, and given my fear of heights, it is even more so! But I committed to climbing the 7 Summits for Mental Health and I honor my commitments. I feel at peace and excited to be finishing these high climbs but after this, I don't want to climb anymore tall mountains."

The Everest climb was originally scheduled in 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic. It's now set for May 2021. Dantas hopes that the daily changes to Canadian and worldwide travelling won't impact her ability to transport to Nepal.

Dantas climbs these summits in support of the Peaks for Change Foundation, a charity that raises awareness and funds to help end the stigma associated with mental health.

"Mental health, regardless of how fashionable it is to support the one-day Bell Canada initiative, is still a taboo subject for those suffering. My hope is that one day, the stigma surrounding mental health will be gone. Peaks for Change Foundation was simply created to help with that."

Even before the pandemic, Dantas was championing mental health awareness.

Ema recalls her mother hearing voices but because of the stigma around mental illness, she went undiagnosed. She likely suffered from bipolar disorder or schizophrenia, but Dantas will never know for sure.

"I know a little about stigma. People often look at me; a short, older, woman, and think I won't be able to climb the final summit. But I will prove I can. I will prove that regardless of other's opinions, if you set your mind to do something, you can!

Just like the stigma on mental health - regardless of what others may think, anyone suffering from a mental health illness can get better with the right support, treatment, dedication, and love. I recognize I didn't support my Mom without stigma. Completing the 7 Summits is my way of asking for her forgiveness, for my ignorance of how much she was suffering and for being embarrassed sometimes about her and her illness."

Now Ema climbs in hopes of changing attitudes about mental illness, one peak at a time.

SUMMITS BY EMA DANTAS

(8 summits accommodate both Bass and Messner Versions)

Oceania: Carstensz Pyramid 4,884m – October 12, 2017 – FIRST PORTUGESE WOMAN Africa : Kilimanjaro 5,895m - January 6, 2018 Europe / Russia : Elbrus 5,642m - July 29, 2018 Antarctica : Vinson Massif 4,892m - December 5, 2018 South America : Aconcagua 6,962m - February 19, 2019 North America : Denali 6,194m - June 2019 –FIRST PORTUGESE WOMAN Australia : Mount Kosciusko 2,228m – November 16, 2019 Asia : Everest 8,848m scheduled for May 2021

INFORMATION:

EMA DANTAS

Ema is an award-winning entrepreneur, CEO and Founder of Language Marketplace, and Founder of Peaks for Change Foundation.

PEAKS FOR CHANGE FOUNDATION

Peaks for Change is a charity focused on raising awareness and funds to end the stigma surrounding mental health.

SOURCE Peaks for Change Foundation

